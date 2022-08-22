August 22, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Hotter, Drier & More Humid Weather Ahead

Working on this!
A combination of the recent tropical disturbance from the eastern Gulf, another from the Pacific & very robust monsoon from very active Pacific all points to historic flooding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Significant flooding has also occurred in Arizona, New Mexico & Utah.
Dallas went from historic drought with the continued effects of the second longest dry spell on record to catastrophic flooding in 24 hours.
_____________________________________________
Highs yesterday reached 77-83.
After areas of dense fog with low clouds this morning & lows 58-64, highs today reached 80-85 over the viewing area.
Fog will be the issue Tuesday & Wednesday morning with patchy dense fog, which will not completely burn off until after 8:30 a.m.
Lows of 56-61 are expected tonight & 57-64 tomorrow night.
Tomorrow features that fog burning off with sunshine & some clouds with highs 82-87 with a light northwest wind. The humidity will be held in check overall, but it will not be too refreshing.
Dew points will still run 63-67.
Wednesday should feature highs 84-90 with sunshine & some clouds with a light southwest wind.
As for Thursday, highs of 87-92 with heat indices 90-96 are expected. Winds will be southwest 10-15 mph.
An isolated shower/storm is possible in the early to early overnight.
We heat up after slightly cooler weather Friday (with wind shift to the north behind the front).
82-88 is expected Friday & 88-91 Saturday & 91-94 Sunday. 91-95 is expected Monday.
Heat indices will eventually reach 95-103.
I stopped from going as hot as 95-102 due to too much green grass over the region from recent rainfall & more moist soils quelling the worst of the heat.
The nursery of a lot of heat (Texas to Mexico to Kansas) is also seeing a lot of rainfall, which is quelling the heat.
A couple isolated storms are possible Monday PM.
Storms will flare west & northwest of our area Monday afternoon-evening with some severe risk.
Storms will re-flare up on Tuesday, but there is some question in regards to WHERE the storms fire. This is a new question today.
If storms do form next Tuesday over our area, thermodynamics & dynamics are suitable for some severe weather. If they fire east of us as some data is suggesting now, then we miss part or even all of them.
We will monitor.
I am going for a hot day with 90-95 with heat indices peaking at 95-103 after morning lows only 73-77.
It should turn cooler Wednesday with highs 81-85 with lower humidity.
It still looks like we will heat back up to near 90 to the 90s just prior to the Labor Day weekend.
It is just difficult to know how far north any storms get on Labor Day weekend here.
It does look very warm to hot & humid at this point, however.
We look to cool briefly after that.
Tropics are the wildcard, but still sided with overall synoptic pattern of drier & warmer than normal September with potential of even some record warmth.
October is still trending wetter than normal with elevated severe event to outbreak risk.
It is also still trending warmer than normal.