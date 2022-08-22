August 22, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A quiet next few days ahead with warming temperatures

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! We are starting off with areas of patchy fog. Always drive cautiously and give yourself plenty of room between yourself and others. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and lower 60s area-wide.
High pressure will be our main weather driver over the next several days. For today, expect plenty of sunshine with afternoon cumulus clouds building. A very stray and isolated shower cannot be ruled out especially in our eastern counties this afternoon with some of the taller cumulus clouds. Most of the area will remain dry.
Highs today will reach up into the lower 80s (near normal) with partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the N-NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
Tomorrow will be a day much like today. Morning lows will be cooler though. Expect low temperatures to reach the mid to upper 50s with, again, areas of patchy fog to start off your Tuesday.
Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to lower 80s with afternoon cumulus clouds building. No rain is expected as high pressure will keep things very quiet not only for Tuesday but for Wednesday as well featuring much of the same weather.
Precipitation Outlook for the next 7-Days
The Weather Prediction Center has given way to less than a tenth of rain for the next week. Pointing at a fairly dry forecast ahead. The best solid chance for an isolated shower, for now, occurs on Thursday.
7-Day Outlook
As mentioned, Wednesday will be like previous days but temperatures will be warming. Morning lows will be back in the upper 50s and lower 60s with chances of morning patchy fog. Highs will be mid 80s.
Thursday, a weak surface front will begin to dissipate throughout the WLFI viewing area. I’m giving a 20% chance for a shower/storm along the front but not expecting a widespread chance for the area.
High pressure settles back in for Friday and throughout the weekend. Some model guidance has shown some chances for a scattered shower or storm Friday and Sunday but not enough to put any chances into the 7-day…yet. We’ll continue to monitor trends throughout the rest of the week.