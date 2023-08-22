August 22, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Intense Heat, Then Some Storms, Followed by Cool-Down.......Then Eyes On the Tropics....& Our Upcoming Winter Trends....

The hot ridge has contracted a bit today, shifting the surface high a bit to the west, allowing for a bit more of a breeze here. The wind is also north-northeasterly, but it is still humid to oppressive.
This slight contraction is tied to stronger Northeast U.S. upper trough, which appears to be deeper due to Hilary remnants merging with upper trough in the Northwest U.S. This is like a rope. You pull it on one side too much & the impacts are felt well down stream. This contraction has also allowed more smoke aloft to make it to the area late afternoon-evening. Some of that is still trapped under the surface high, so air quality is running Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in the area.
_____________________________________
As a result of this contraction, our forecast highs of 88-93 with heat indices 96-105 were 82-92 instead with heat indices 85-109. Of all of our ob sites, Covington saw the highest heat index at 109. Tim Garbison's weather station at Veedersburg saw the heat index reach 111.
Little changes upstream spell changes downstream & sometimes they are amplified. Everything is interconnected. What occurs on one side of the Continental U.S. affects the other.
This looks a bit messy, but this is the set-up today:
__________________________________
Tomorrow, the hot ridge re-expands & the surface high moves northeastward. This will allow for hotter air to come in from the southwest with southwest wind at 10-24 mph. Also, the hotter temperatures aloft with the ridge & the greater sinking air aloft will come in.
Highs of 91-96 are expected with heat indices 101-110.
Thursday features southwest winds 13-25 mph with highs 95-100 & heat indices 102-112.
Right up to Thursday, the air quality will not be the best with general Moderate range with high Ragweed pollen, high ozone & some lingering smoke.
Thursday & Friday nights look especially warm & muggy to oppressive. Thursday morning will only run 74-78 & lows Friday should be in the 70s.
That said, there is MARGINAL RISK of severe storms Thursday night Friday morning & perhaps again late Friday afternoon. There would be a couple to few severe gusts.
This will occur as cold front passes & upper trough skims through. The storms may battle capping, so it is unclear how many may develop, but potential is there for a couple broken lines.
Exact timing is unclear, but the best estimate is Thursday night-Friday evening with the two potential broken lines.
__________________________________
First broken line:
Second (ignore time stamp in graphic.....I do not agree with it....I think this is more Friday afternoon-evening......Friday night seems too late):
The good thing is that the upper trough & surface cold front will pull & push the hurricane off the East Coast.
__________________________________
Near to during the Labor Day weekend we may see a hurricane or tropical storm along the Gulf Coast or to the Atlantic Coast. We will monitor to see if there are direct or indirect impacts from this.
__________________________________
So, it looks like a nice weekend & nice into next week with cooler temperatures (especially at night) & low humidity.
It will warm up late next week toward 83-88 (above normal, but nothing like we are experiencing this week) & we will watch the potential tropical system in the Southeast.
__________________________________
Temperatures look above normal the week after Labor Day weekend with some storms in the Northern Plains, but give the conditions being ripe for additional tropical development from Texas to the Yucatan.
It seems likely we will hit 90-92 again over much of the area after September 4.
__________________________________
It still looks as if drier regime will follow with above normal temperatures, but wetter weather mid-month (with above normal rainfall) should give way to a big cool-down after September 17. It will truly feel like Fall!
__________________________________
I will be providing more exact details about the winter regime soon (coldest period, warmest, snowiest periods), but this is still what I am thinking for December-January-February overall.
I will also have more detail on October & November & then the Spring season as I analyze much more data over the day.