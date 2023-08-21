August 21, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Heat Wave, Then Much Cooler (After Potential of a Few Storms).....

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

August 21, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Heat Wave, Then Much Cooler (After Potential of a Few Storms).....

  • Updated
  • 0
August 21, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Heat Wave, Then Much Cooler (After Potential of a Few Storms).....

Working on this

More soon

After lows this morning of 68-73, highs today reached 88-92.

1

Heat indices peaked at 97-109.

1

__________________________________

Heat continues the next three days, then a significant cool-down arrives.

Note the daily heat indices.  Some patchy fog is possible Tuesday & Wednesday mornings.

Given some smoke trapped in the area from overtopping the ridge due to the sinking air of the surface high (& elevated ozone levels), air quality will not be too good over the next few days.  It will likely be "Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals" frequently.

You can see the intense heat dome or upper ridge (red & pink) eventually contract greatly by the weekend.

1

Note the cool air arriving (yellow & greens)!

1

There is your 10-day forecast:

1

__________________________________

Tropical storm makes landfall in Texas then its remnants move to the Rockies then Nebraska this week.

1

__________________________________

Tongue of moisture from the Texas tropical storm may bring a few to some storms Friday PM-Friday night ahead of the surface cold front & upper trough.  however, the warm cap tries to hang on.  If it hangs on too much from the ridge, we will not get too many storms.

The upper trough & cool air going south will be important.  It could steer a hurricane away from the U.S. as it tries to make a landfall in the Carolinas to Florida or it may try to get into the Gulf.

1

__________________________________

We then warm back up to near 90 by mid to late next week.

It is possible that a cold front passes with a few storms around Labor Day weekend (most likely Saturday, September 2.

A round of cooler weather should follow with lows near 50 & highs in the 70s to 80.

Conditions will be favorable for hurricane in the Caribbean to Gulf of Mexico.  This will need to be monitored very closely.  Depending on how far west it tracks will department the impacts here.  Even with a track farther eastward, indirect impacts would occur with wind turn to the northeast, dry air & sunny weather.  We will see.

However, it seems we will heat back up above to well above normal by September 7 & that warmer trend should carry to near September 11.

Thoughts are that a wetter regime (above normal rainfall) then will be followed by a significant cool down after September 15 with lows 38-45 potentially.

Temperatures should rebound to more normal levels in late September with rainfall averaging near to a bit below normal.

