August 21, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Heat Wave, Then Much Cooler (After Potential of a Few Storms).....

After lows this morning of 68-73, highs today reached 88-92.
Heat indices peaked at 97-109.
__________________________________
Heat continues the next three days, then a significant cool-down arrives.
Note the daily heat indices. Some patchy fog is possible Tuesday & Wednesday mornings.
Given some smoke trapped in the area from overtopping the ridge due to the sinking air of the surface high (& elevated ozone levels), air quality will not be too good over the next few days. It will likely be "Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals" frequently.
You can see the intense heat dome or upper ridge (red & pink) eventually contract greatly by the weekend.
Note the cool air arriving (yellow & greens)!
There is your 10-day forecast:
__________________________________
Tropical storm makes landfall in Texas then its remnants move to the Rockies then Nebraska this week.
__________________________________
Tongue of moisture from the Texas tropical storm may bring a few to some storms Friday PM-Friday night ahead of the surface cold front & upper trough. however, the warm cap tries to hang on. If it hangs on too much from the ridge, we will not get too many storms.
The upper trough & cool air going south will be important. It could steer a hurricane away from the U.S. as it tries to make a landfall in the Carolinas to Florida or it may try to get into the Gulf.
__________________________________
We then warm back up to near 90 by mid to late next week.
It is possible that a cold front passes with a few storms around Labor Day weekend (most likely Saturday, September 2.
A round of cooler weather should follow with lows near 50 & highs in the 70s to 80.
Conditions will be favorable for hurricane in the Caribbean to Gulf of Mexico. This will need to be monitored very closely. Depending on how far west it tracks will department the impacts here. Even with a track farther eastward, indirect impacts would occur with wind turn to the northeast, dry air & sunny weather. We will see.
However, it seems we will heat back up above to well above normal by September 7 & that warmer trend should carry to near September 11.
Thoughts are that a wetter regime (above normal rainfall) then will be followed by a significant cool down after September 15 with lows 38-45 potentially.
Temperatures should rebound to more normal levels in late September with rainfall averaging near to a bit below normal.