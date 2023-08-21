August 21, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – The heat wave begins today

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! We are beginning our heat wave today. You can see on this morning's surface map the large area of high pressure is causing multiple states to have heat related alerts. Rain stays on the periphery of this ridge well to the west and to the north of our area.
This morning is quite muggy with morning lows in the lower 70s and upper 60s. We'll have some patchy fog and hazy conditions due to wildfire smoke lingering in our skies. This is going to lower air quality today for sensitive groups.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many counties in the WLFI viewing area. Limit outdoor time if you are sensitive to outdoor pollutants or have upper respiratory issues.
Today's high will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with heat index values around 105. We'll have partly to mostly sunny skies for today and for much of the work week ahead.
Heat Alerts for this Week
A Heat Advisory is in place for much of the viewing area until Thursday night. Highs will be around 90 today and Tuesday, but mid to upper 90s look likely for Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values may very well exceed 110 at times.
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Wednesday and Thursday due to the dangerous heat and humidity that will be in place for those days.
Near-record heat will be possible on Thursday. The current record at the Purdue Airport on Thursday (our forecast hottest day) is 98 degrees set in 1936. We may very well tie or beat the record…
It will be very important to stay safe during the major heat expected this week. Refer to the images below courtesy of the National Weather Service that explains heat safety.
Tuesday
We will begin Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s once again with areas of patchy fog and haze. Wildfire smoke will still keep air quality poor and will keep our skies hazy as well during the day.
Highs on Tuesday will be around 90 once again but dew points look to be slightly lower for tomorrow. This will keep heat index values a couple of degrees lower than today but, it will still be hot and muggy with mostly sunny skies.
10-Day Outlook
As far as the rest of the 10-day, little to no rain chances look likely. Looking at various long-range models, (American GFS, European ECMWF, Canadian GDPS) no major systems look to bring heavy rainfall to the viewing area. However, a couple of cold fronts will bring relief from the heat on Friday and through the weekend.
The “heat dome” or the ridge of high pressure that is giving us the heat will begin to move westward and contract putting us more in the northwesterly flow aloft opening up the chance for cooler air to move in and slight chances for rain as we get on the eastern periphery of the ridge.
The first cold front will move in on Friday morning/afternoon which may bring an isolated rain/storm chance but confidence is low. The cold front will bring high temperatures down into the lower 90s and upper 80s with less humid air.
You can see below from the 6 to 10 and the 8 to 14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center's temperature and precipitation forecast, we will be staying dry with below normal precipitation chances. Thankfully, temperatures will be slightly below average moving after this week.
A reinforcing front will move in on Saturday and bring in below-average temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Even cooler air is likely for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
We’ll continue to monitor rain chances for the later portion of the work week but the big story will be dangerous heat that will be with us for the next 4 to 5 days.