August 2, PM Weather Forecast Update

Working on this.....
More soon....
Lows this morning ran 55-62, followed by highs today of xx-xx with partly cloudy skies.
IMAGE OF HIGHS
________________________________________
Flooding rainfall occurred overnight over the Severe to Extreme Drought area in eastern Missouri with +6" rainfall. Many roads are flooding in eastern & central Missouri after overall 5-10" rainfall over the past two days.
Another round of flooding rainfall with severe weather risk will occur a bit farther eastward into Illinois & as far east as southwest Indiana to western Kentucky.
As for us, a few spotty hit-or-miss showers/t'showers cannot be ruled out for the southwestern half of the viewing area tonight-early Thursday.
Lows will run 60-68 with the coolest temperatures in the northeast where skies will have less cloudiness. It will turn overcast in our southwestern areas.
After this, other than a couple isolated showers/t'showers Thursday, it just looks partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs 82-87. It will be a bit humid with south to southeast winds becoming more variable in the afternoon.
________________________________________
A few spotty t'showers are possible Friday as a weak cold front, with a lake breeze front, comes in from the north-northwest.
With partly cloudy skies, highs of 84-87 are expected with south wind turning to the northwest.
________________________________________
45
Saturday looks cooler & a bit less humid with northeast wind & partly cloudy skies. Highs will run 82-86.
The front that went through Friday will come back north as a warm front & along that warm front, a round of showers & storms are expected Saturday night-Sunday morning.
________________________________________
After the morning rainfall, sunshine should appear & as surface low strengthens quite deeply, for early August, in Iowa.
After early southeast winds, wind should become rather strong from the south-southwest with gusts 28-35 mph.
Temperatures should rise to 84-87 with dew points 68-72.
Severe weather should fire to our west & move eastward.
Thoughts are that we will end up with SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK of severe here with highest potential southern Illinois to northern Arkansas & southeastern Missouri (higher end ENHANCED RISK).
________________________________________
With unseasonably strong storm system, Monday looks windy with west to northwest winds gusting 30-40 mph with some scattered showers/t'showers around.
Highs of 75-81 are expected.
________________________________________
45
________________________________________
45
________________________________________
45