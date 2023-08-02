August 2, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Some Severe Weather Risk Down the Road with Above Normal Rainfall...

Lows this morning ran 55-62, followed by highs today of 79-84 with partly cloudy skies.
Flooding rainfall occurred overnight over the Severe to Extreme Drought area in eastern Missouri with +6" rainfall. Many roads are flooding in eastern & central Missouri after overall 5-10" rainfall over the past two days.
Another round of flooding rainfall with severe weather risk will occur a bit farther eastward into Illinois & as far east as southwest Indiana to western Kentucky.
As for us, a few spotty hit-or-miss showers/t'showers cannot be ruled out for the southwestern half of the viewing area tonight-early Thursday.
Lows will run 60-68 with the coolest temperatures in the northeast where skies will have less cloudiness. It will turn overcast in our southwestern areas.
After this, other than a couple isolated showers/t'showers Thursday, it just looks partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs 82-87. It will be a bit humid with south to southeast winds becoming more variable in the afternoon.
A few spotty t'showers are possible Friday as a weak cold front, with a lake breeze front, comes in from the north-northwest.
With partly cloudy skies, highs of 84-87 are expected with south wind turning to the northwest.
Saturday looks cooler & a bit less humid with northeast wind & partly cloudy skies. Highs will run 82-86.
The front that went through Friday will come back north as a warm front & along that warm front, a round of showers & storms are expected Saturday night-Sunday morning.
After the morning rainfall, sunshine should appear & as surface low strengthens quite deeply, for early August, in Iowa.
After early southeast winds, wind should become rather strong from the south-southwest with gusts 28-35 mph.
Temperatures should rise to 84-87 with dew points 68-72.
Severe weather should fire to our west & move eastward.
Thoughts are that we will end up with SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK of severe here with highest potential southern Illinois to northern Arkansas & southeastern Missouri (higher end ENHANCED RISK). Official SPC Convective Outlooks will be forthcoming, however.
With unseasonably strong storm system, Monday looks windy with west to northwest winds gusting 30-40 mph with some scattered showers/t'showers around.
Highs of 75-81 are expected.
Lingering cold air aloft with a shortwave passage (& also a secondary surface cold frontal passage) will lead to a few spotty showers/t'showers Tuesday with highs 78-82.
After cooler, less humid weather for a time Wednesday-Thursday with 77-81 Wednesday & 80-84 Thursday, we turn more humid with showers & storms by Friday with highs 84-87.
Severe weather risk may evolve (looks MARGINAL to SLIGHT at this point), which may also occur Saturday, August 12.
Overall, rainfall is above normal August 10-17 with active storm track here.
We are on the gradient between below & above normal temperatures, so we should average out near or a bit below normal.
We will watch Florida to Texas for potential tropical development, however, mid- to late-August for any unforeseen impacts here.
After another cool-down we should heat up with hot upper ridging in late August. Surge of heat should send us potentially well into the 90s to possible 100.
Rainfall looks below normal during that time with drier regime until we see wetter weather as we proceed into early September.