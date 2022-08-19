August 19, PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Storms & Marginal Risk for Severe Weather

Highs today reached 83-90 with slightly higher humidity with wind shift to the south.
A few showers/t'showers are possible Saturday morning to noon, then a break should follow with some sunshine & warming temperatures. It will also be humid to muggy.
With south-southeast wind turning to the south to southwest, increasing to 11-23 mph, highs of 82-87 are expected. Heat indices may reach 85-92.
Any rainfall after noon to early evening looks isolated.
Better potential of scattered storms is 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. with risk of a couple isolated severe storms.
Lows should run 65-69.
After 2 a.m., any storms pull away & other than a few isolated showers, Sunday morning looks ok.
Southwest winds will become west to northwest on Sunday (increasing to 10-20 mph) with some sun appearing & continued humid to muggy conditions.
Some scattered showers/t'showers will bubble up in the afternoon & pivot through the viewing area.
Highs of 77-82 are expected.
Rainfall totals will be quite variable from 0.30-0.40" to some areas seeing 1" to +1".
At this very juncture.......& the overall trend for two days........has been for the better potential of +1" to even +1.50" pockets to be in the north.
We will continue to monitor.
Some fog & low clouds are possible Sunday night with lows 60-64, followed by 78-83 Monday with sunshine & numerous cumulus building & just a few isolated showers. Winds look north to northwest at 13-25 mph.
Some fog is possible Monday night as winds diminish with lows 57-62.
This will be followed by sun & cumulus clouds with highs 80-84 Tuesday. Winds looks northeast to east at 5-10 mph.
Some fog is possible Tuesday night, followed by sunshine, few clouds & 84-88 on Wednesday.
Winds look southeast at 5-8 mph.
Monday-Wednesday humidity looks low with dew points mostly in the 50s.
Thursday looks mostly sunny & very warm to hot with southwest winds 10-15 mph & highs 85-91. However, the humidity still does not look that bad with dew points 57-62 expected.
Friday looks more humid with 88-92 & heat indices 91-96 with southwest winds 13-24 mph.
Despite what the U.S. GFS shows for some storms Friday, I have not warmed up to that notion.
I think the Euro HIRES has a better handle with a few storms in Iowa to southern Wisconsin, but not here.
What I ended up doing is using a
45
45
45
45
45