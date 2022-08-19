August 19, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A sunny Friday but rain and storms are likely for the weekend

(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! Morning lows are ranging from the mid 50s to lower 60s with mostly clear skies. We’ll have some areas of patchy fog this morning but should not last long. Expect a mostly sunny day with south winds of 5-10 mph.
Highs today will be in the mid 80s area-wide. A few cumulus clouds will build this afternoon. Further east, we cannot rule out a quick isolated shower with some of the larger cumulus clouds. Most of the viewing area will remain dry.
Tonight’s high school football games look to be in good shape! We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies at kickoff with mostly clear conditions on the drive home.
Saturday
For Saturday, more clouds will be expected and a few isolated rain showers cannot be ruled out in the morning. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s due to extra cloud cover.
Throughout the afternoon, isolated and scattered thunderstorms will be likely during the peak heating time of the day with mostly to partly cloudy skies. It won’t be an all day rain but chances of 50%-60% coverage will be likely throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to lower 80s.
More organized storms will be likely Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. *See severe storm potential below.
Severe Storm Outlook for Saturday
The Storm Prediction Center as of Friday morning has all of the viewing area underneath and Marginal Risk (Level 1) for Saturday afternoon/evening. A few stronger cells cannot be ruled out during the afternoon that could reach severe limits. A more organized system could potentially move in Saturday late into Sunday morning. Damaging winds and isolated large hail will be the main threats.
Our Storm Team 18 Weather App
For Saturday and Sunday, it would be great to have a free radar in your pocket to track the scattered rain and storms for your area. You can download our free Storm Team 18 Weather App on Apple and Android devices.
Alerts like warnings, watches, lightning, and even rain can be sent as notifications on your phone for your specific location. It is a great resource in times of severe weather. Click here if you want to see all of WLFI’s Apps.
Sunday
Morning lows will be back into the mid 60s. Isolated chances for rain in the morning cannot be ruled out. But as we get into the afternoon/early evening, scattered to isolated storms will be in the forecast. Coverage should remain 40%-50% throughout the day. Depending on cloud cover, highs should only reach the lower 80s with the passage of a cold front.
Precipitation Outlook up until Monday Evening
Most of the viewing area will see some rain over the weekend. Model agreement shows our north and northwestern counties could see the most rainfall. Rainfall amounts will be highly dependent on where storms form throughout the viewing area.
7-Day Outlook
On Monday, the departing cold front and low pressure system will linger into Monday. A few isolated to scattered storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. By Tuesday and through the middle of next week, expect dry conditions and sunshine.