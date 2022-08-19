August 19, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Storms & Marginal Risk for Severe Weather

Lows this morning ran 56-61 with some patchy fog, mainly in our southwestern & western counties.
Highs today reached 83-90 with slightly higher humidity with wind shift to the south.
First things first, the likely Tropical Storm developing in the far western Gulf will make a landfall near Matamoros, Mexico Saturday night.
Flooding rainfall will occur on both sides of the Rio Grande.
It should really fall apart & dissipate over northern Mexico by Monday.
A few showers/t'showers are possible Saturday morning to noon, then a break should follow with some sunshine & warming temperatures. It will also be humid to muggy.
With south-southeast wind turning to the south to southwest, increasing to 11-23 mph, highs of 82-87 are expected. Heat indices may reach 85-92.
Any rainfall after noon to early evening looks isolated.
Better potential of scattered storms is 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. with risk of a couple isolated severe storms.
Lows should run 65-69.
After 2 a.m., any storms pull away & other than a few isolated showers, Sunday morning looks ok.
Southwest winds will become west to northwest on Sunday (increasing to 10-20 mph) with some sun appearing & continued humid to muggy conditions.
Some scattered showers/t'showers will bubble up in the afternoon & pivot through the viewing area.
Highs of 77-82 are expected.
Rainfall totals will be quite variable from 0.30-0.40" to some areas seeing 1" to +1".
At this very juncture.......& the overall trend for two days........has been for the better potential of +1" to even +1.50" pockets to be in the north.
We will continue to monitor.
Some fog & low clouds are possible Sunday night with lows 60-64, followed by 78-83 Monday with sunshine & numerous cumulus building & just a few isolated showers. Winds look north to northwest at 13-25 mph.
Some fog is possible Monday night as winds diminish with lows 57-62.
This will be followed by sun & cumulus clouds with highs 80-84 Tuesday. Winds looks northeast to east at 5-10 mph.
Some fog is possible Tuesday night, followed by sunshine, few clouds & 84-88 on Wednesday.
Winds look southeast at 5-8 mph.
Monday-Wednesday humidity looks low with dew points mostly in the 50s.
Thursday looks mostly sunny & very warm to hot with southwest winds 10-15 mph & highs 85-91. However, the humidity still does not look that bad with dew points 57-62 expected.
Friday looks more humid with 88-92 & heat indices 91-96 with southwest winds 13-24 mph.
Despite what the U.S. GFS shows for some storms Friday, I have not warmed up to that notion.
I think the Euro HIRES has a better handle with a few storms in Iowa to southern Wisconsin, but not here.
What I ended up doing is using a persistence forecast approach & didn't want to rock the boat in anyway.
I like the Euro HIRES performance & it matches analog analysis well.
Storms with a broad band of SLIGHT RISK may line up from Oklahoma to Iowa near August 27-28.
Looks how warm it is on the morning of roughly August 29 with 75-78.
Here, Saturday, August 27 to Sunday, August 28 looks hot, humid to muggy & dry for that period.
Highs of 91-96 are possible Saturday (with sunshine & cumulus clouds) with heat indices 95-100.
Winds look southwest at 13-23 mph.
As for Sunday, August 28, the heat looks intense with high humidity. Sunshine with cumulus clouds are expected.
Winds looks southwest at 13-24 mph.
I still prefer the notion of intense HEAT & pretty high humidity dominating August 29.
The risk of some storms should be there around August 30. It may be an intensely hot, muggy day, but some storms are possible.
Given the high instability, it looks like at least some isolated severe risk may evolve. They look like pulsey storms with microburst & hail risk, but coverage doesn't look overly impressive at 35%.
We don't seem to get much relief from the heat behind this front.
Eyes will be on the Gulf Coast for potential tropical activity in the August 28-September 1 time frame.
It could even be multiple tropical systems not only in the Gulf, but also Caribbean & in the Atlantic near or at Florida &/or the Carolinas just before or around Labor Day weekend.
It definitely looks to be ramping up tropical weather-wise.
Here, it just looks intensely hot & rather humid.
If we can get more & more of this tropical activity to move northward & bring us lots of rain, a forecasted drier September could turn much wetter.
The wetter weather & wetter soils could drive the temp down, but make it awfully muggy.
We will monitor, but I find that the tropics from the Gulf to Atlantic may be very active & that the POTENTIAL of getting remnants into the area is there.
THIS is the forecast wild card & makes it challenging.
A synoptically DRY, HOT pattern can turn wet & cooler via the tropics quickly.
We also need to monitor what looks to be an active pattern in the Japan to Alaska corridor in the western Pacific, which may influence the pattern......ALL due to the tropical activity.
So, I prefer the continued pointing to drier & hotter than normal September, but lets keep the increasingly active Gulf to Atlantic & western Pacific corridors in our minds as they can throw BIG wrenches at us as forecasters.
All that just said.............
October continues to show above normal rainfall trend developing.
This pattern, much like last October (though likely not as wet as the record wet October of 2021), will have above normal severe weather risk.
There is a definite continued trend toward above normal temperatures in October.
Again, Fall foliage peak may be up to three weeks behind schedule, just like last year.
Tropical activity (Florida & along the East Coast especially) may continue well into October.
Overall, it looks like a +130 ACE for the Atlantic hurricane season (total energy calculated per storm).
This high ACE & potentially "Extremely Active" accumulation to +160 tends to bring below normal temperatures & early-season cold in the November 15-December 15 time frame.
So, late Fall foliage change & we will likely have vibrant Fall foliage well into November (like last year), then sudden cold with snow risk & Arctic air arrives just after November 15.
After cold pattern through early December overall, it looks to go back above normal temperature-wise for the late half of December.
Again, I am NOT going for a White Christmas this year (1" or more of snowfall on the ground on Christmas morning).
In this situation, analog data shows a pronounced above normal severe weather risk for the South & Midwest near two periods: November 5 & 15.