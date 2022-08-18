August 18, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Periodic Scattered Showers & Storms for the Weekend

This map & data from Midwest Climate Center at Purdue really puts into perspective the overall rainfall patterns since the end of June.
Keep in mind that most of that pink or purple area was under drought prior to the +12" rainfall amounts in 24 hours back at the end of July.
The southern 2/3 of the viewing area is still considered Abnormally Dry (D0 out of D4).
I would consider the southern 2/3 in a long-term Moderate to Severe Hydrologic Drought, but Abnormally Dry in terms of short-term drought.
It is still the third driest Summer on record at Purdue as of August 18.
Note the unusually low creeks & streams in the area (& ponds). The gold to orange & brown dots indicate below normal to well-below normal stream levels with some in the lowest 10 percentile.
______________________________________________
Lows this morning ran 55-60 with some patchy fog. That fog tended to be thickest & most widespread in our northwestern areas where Rensselaer-Jasper County Airport visibility dropped below 0.25 mile. Kankakee Airport visibility was less than 0.25 mile 5:01 a.m. to 7:21 a.m.
From 1:55 to 8:55 a.m. every observation saw 0.25 mile or less visibility at the Lansing, IN airport.
Between 1:56 & 6:56 a.m. every ob was 0.25 mile or less visiblity except one at Valpo.
Spotters at Winamac & Kentland reported less than 0.25 mile visibility this morning.
Highs today reached 82-87 with still low humidity, but less of a northeast breeze compared to the previous three days.
______________________________________________
I upped scattered shower & storm coverage to 40% on Saturday (mainly in the PM).
With mostly cloudy skies, highs should run in the 80s with dew points rising to 66-72 (turning humid).
Winds will be south to south-southwest at 8-13 mph.
After a break with some increasing sun, it appears a spoke of scattered storms will pivot through Saturday evening with risk of isolated severe storm or two.
Lulling should occur Saturday overnight.
Multiple spokes of scattered showers & storms should pivot through Sunday, especially in the afternoon to evening.
An isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out.
Highs should run in the 80s with juicy dew points around 72.
Winds will be south to southwest at 10-15 mph.
After 65-70 Sunday night (with some patchy fog) with lulling will be followed by a few spotty showers/t'showers Monday with clouds & sun. With humid weather, highs of 79-84 are expected.
Winds look north to northwest at 10-20 mph.
Total rainfall of 0.40-1.50" is expected. A couple to few isolated +1.50" amounts are possible in the northwest.
Some patchy fog is possible Monday night with lows 62-66, followed by cumulus clouds & sun Tuesday with an isolated shower possible, northeast wind at 7-12 mph & highs 80-85 (with dew points in the 60s, so still a bit humid).
Areas of fog are possible Tuesday night.
We warm up to 84-88 Wednesday with dew points 64-67 (humid), followed by 86-91. With dew points 65-68, heat indices should reach 89-94.
Winds looks south at 8-13 mph.
