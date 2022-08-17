August 17, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Dry and warmer weather continues through the end of the week

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! Clear skies and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s are once again over the viewing area. We’ll have plenty of sunshine today as surface high pressure continues to take care of the forecast.
Highs today will be back into the mid to lower 80s with winds 5-10 mph from the NE. Upper-level clouds will stream through the area later today with some cumulus building up for the afternoon.
Thursday and Friday
Thursday’s morning lows will dip down into the upper 50s once again and skies will remain clear. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer. Expect temperatures to be in the mid 80s area-wide with calm N winds 5 mph. Sunshine and a few upper-level clouds will be likely with fair weather cumulus clouds building in the afternoon.
For Friday, southerly winds will help increase temperatures as well as higher dew points. It won’t be oppressively humid but we will certainly feel the difference on Friday. Morning lows will be in the low 60s with high temperatures in the afternoon into the mid to upper 80s. Expect south winds 5-10 mph.
High school football games will be returning for many area schools and the weather looks great Friday night!
The Weekend Outlook
An upper-level low will begin to move into Indiana by Saturday afternoon and evening. This will help bring in some scattered rain and storms into the viewing area for Saturday through early next week as it starts to slow down across the Ohio Valley.
High temperatures for Saturday will be dependent on cloud cover but expect mid to upper 80s with humid conditions. Most of Saturday should remain dry however, I cannot rule out a stray shower/thunderstorm during the afternoon. Model consensus shows Saturday night and into Sunday morning our area could see our best chance for storms.
During the day on Sunday, afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially during the peak heating time of the day.
7-Day Outlook
As the low continues to slow down, we could see lingering showers and storms into Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Widespread rain and severe weather look unlikely at this time.