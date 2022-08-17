August 17, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warmer & More Humid with Scattered Storms Ahead

We become a bit more humid Friday & all-out humid Saturday to even muggy Sunday. Winds will turn from northeast to northwest tomorrow to south-southeast to south by Friday & south to south-southwest Saturday.
Note the scattering of storms flaring up west & northwest of our area, especially on Friday, as storm system moves southeastward.
There, parameters look MARGINAL TO SLIGHT (Kansas to Wisconsin & Iowa).
Couple isolated t'showers are possible Saturday.
A wave of scattered showers & storms is expected Saturday night to Sunday morning.
Looks like SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 of 5) parameters are setting up southwestern Illinois to Missouri with potential of MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 of 5) getting into our area.
A couple spokes of numerous scattered storms should pivot through Sunday.
Parameters suggest MARGINAL RISK for severe.
Some scattered showers/t'showers bubble up Monday along with a couple isolated t'showers Tuesday.
We turn dry by Wednesday.
Rainfall totals will vary Saturday to Tuesday 0.50" to +1.75"
We do heat up later next week to around 90 with high humidity again.
The heat & mugginess tend to settle in with 90s around the weekend after this one (again preliminary......I am just projecting what the data is showing).
