August 16, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-The Now to February Forecast to Outlook Is Up.....

Lows this morning dropped to 50-57 with patchy dense fog.
Highs reached 77-80 with mostly sunny skies.
_____________________________________
Two broken lines of showers & storms will pass Thursday.
One passes late morning to very early afternoon.
The other passes mid-afternoon to early evening.
There is the risk of an isolated severe gust in our eastern counties.
_____________________________________
A cool Thursday night-early Friday morning will follow with light to calm winds & some patchy fog. Lows of 51-55 are expected.
Friday then looks great with sun & scattered cumulus clouds with northwest winds 8-17 mph.
Highs of 76-80 are expected.
Saturday looks warmer with warm front moving through with some clouds & highs 82-86. The humidity will still be low.
After 62-65 Saturday night, we heat up to 91-94 Sunday. Winds will be southwest, but it does not look humid with dew points in the 50s.
You can see that heat overspread the area as the hot upper ridge expands. Monday looks hot with 91-95, but still not overly humid with dew points 60-65.
Tuesday is also hot with 90-93, then 89-92 Wednesday & higher humidity.
_____________________________________
Watch what happens this weekend to late next week. It is pretty incredible.
Historic scenario is setting up for California as potentially major hurricane Hilary slams into the Baja California area & then hits Los Angeles as a tropical storm, then races northeastward bringing heavy rain & wind through Oregon to Washington, then moves up through Alberta, rides the periphery of the ridge.
This could lead to historic August rainfall event for southern & central California. There are indications of +6" rainfall east of LA in the deserts & +4" as far north as Fresno. L.A. could see 2.50" to +6" rain (higher amounts in the hills & mountains).
What is left of it then combines with a cold front & upper trough & swings through the Northeast with rain & storms.
That upper trough may skim a few storms by the area late next week & it will cause the hot upper ridge to contract.
This means the worst of the heat will contract. We will still be very warm to hot, but rather than 91-95 (like early in the week) we should see 86-91 instead. That will also lead to more of a northeast to east winds & low dew points in the 40s to 50s. Thus, humidity will be very low.
Amidst all of this, a weak tropical storm may hit Texas.
_____________________________________
Now, the hot ridge may re-expand & bring a couple to few more 90-95 days beyond that. It may also get more humid. We then need to watch for potential of a hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast. It is unclear where, but probability is quite high as conditions will be very good for a significant tropical system.
We need to see if these impact us, otherwise, we will likely get a cold front & upper trough through with some scattered storms before Labor Day weekend.
That will cool it off.
_____________________________________
Now, overall, trend is mean temperatures average above normal in early September, along with below normal rainfall.
A period of above normal rainfall still looks to be proceeded by below to well-below normal temperatures. This will be a real taste of Fall. This cold air may even have the first snows of the season for the mountains the Northern & northeastern Rockies.
_____________________________________
It is likely we bounce back in late September, but this could be quite the early Fall cool spell. Could patchy frost occur in the north? It is not out of the question at all.
You can see the projection of unseasonably cool air in the early evening on around what I think we be about September 17-18:
_____________________________________
PDO oddity continues with that very warm blob to even Marine Heat Wave in the North Pacific.
Usually, you have a cool pocket with a warm horseshoe as El Nino surges.
This oddity (-PDO) could prevent this from becoming Super Modoki El Nino....will likely nudge strength down a bit. Still looks strong, just not as strong. Such a strongly -PDO is normally associated with La Nina development.
I want to do what other mets do maybe once to three times a year, every other night. I want to do the research every single day & dig & dig & dig. I will continue to follow this closely because there is no record of the Atlantic being quite this warm in Winter & there will be an impressive cold air & cold water gradient off the Mid-Atlantic to Northeast Coast.
I have this outlined in the graphic below:
_____________________________________
Only two Winters since 1895 have this oddity of the very -PDO so far into the El Nino with an eventual El Nino Modoki (both Moderate).
Note what the temperature & precipitation anomalies show based on a combination of these two winters. Note how similar these years look based on the thinking of the Winter 2023-24 forecast.
_____________________________________
Here is a look at the October-November periods of these two years. They show above normal temperatures & slightly-below normal precipitation.
My thoughts are that October may be cooler than normal, but November's warmth may overtake it & show an overall warmer than normal October-November period.
Also, November's below normal precipitation may overtake the wetter October to show the slightly-below normal precipitation regime for the two months combined.
_____________________________________
These two years saw cooler than normal (note way the El Nino Modoki-type temperature pattern looks) September & slightly-below normal precipitation.
I actually agree with a cooler than normal September here, but I feel September will end up wetter than normal.