August 15, PM Weather Forecast Update

This is a little bit dated, but the 2.23" of rainfall on August 5 made it the wettest 5th on record at Purdue, Purdue Airport (records 1879-present):
Today's high of 7x was the xx high on record for August 15. The coolest high was 66 in 1962.
So far, it is a cooler than normal & wetter than normal August. Rainfall is up to 4x above normal in Newton & Benton counties so far.
Mean temperature anomalies:
Precipitation anomalies:
Another view point of the broken line, then some random showers/storms Thursday:
Check out this cool night with that patchy fog, the nice Wednesday & then that windy Thursday with some of those scattered showers & storms. Dew points will climb to 62-66 Thursday, so it will be more humid, but not a significant amount of any mugginess (in these Pinpoint forecasts):
Beyond that, Friday looks great with low humidity! High school football Friday evening looks very good as well! Check out that Pinpoint forecast:
Saturday will be warmer with some clouds overtopping the hot ridge expanding northeastward. The warm front should come through dry Saturday night. The humidity looks very low with dew points in the 40s & 50s Saturday.
With southwest wind, highs Sunday are expected at 88-92. However, the air looks very dry with dew points in the 50s, so it will not feel hotter than that.
Monday & Tuesday are hot with highs 91-95 with southwest wind & lots of sunshine. It actually does not look overly humid with dew points mostly in the 50s to lower 60s. This will prevent a big heat heat index, which is a good change to the forecast right now. At first it looked like +100 heat indices would occur, but the wind & dry air mixing down aloft will overcome the wetter soils & lush vegetation to prevent much higher dew points.
However, Wednesday does look a bit more humid with dew points 65-70. With highs 91-95, that will lead to heat indices 92-101.
As this is going on here, the big weather story in the West will be flooding rainfall & some of this flooding rainfall may make it to the northern Plains. Unusually high dew points & high rainfall rates will lead to areas of dangerous flash flooding from California to Arizona, northward to Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, even Wyoming & parts of Colorado. Some flooding could reach North Dakota. We could even get some heavy monsoonal-type storms into Oregon & Washington.
This will occur as very deep tropical moisture plume courtesy of future Hurricane Hilary or Irwin is transported far to the north around hot upper ridge.
You can see the beginnings of the deep moisture being transported northward in this projected GFS IR satellite imagery:
Even as the hurricane weakens in the cooler water off the coast of California note the moisture plume!
A "Ridge Rider" in the "Ring of Fire" northwest & north of our area may impact us Wednesday night-Thursday morning. With that, the hot upper ridge will contract as upper trough swings through New England & we get a pieces of a surface cold front through our area.
As a result, it appears that we may not get to 90 in the area Thursday (84-89). This would mean that we would fall just short of being an official heat wave.
After dew points in the 70-75 range Wednesday night-Thursday morning, it appears that they will fall to the 50s by afternoon with north to northeast wind.
We may see highs in the 80s & lows in the 50s for a bit.
Eventually, the wind will turn back to the southwest & the hot upper ridge will re-expand (most likely August 26-28) with highs to 89-94.
However, a cold front may push the heat back southwestward again with a few storms around August 29.
We will also be monitoring the Gulf Coast as it gets active with potential landfalling hurricane there.
