 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

August 15, PM Weather Forecast Update-Review of the Former Outlook, What is Up with the More Tolerable Temps & What to Expected (with the New Data) Down the Road....

  • Updated
  • 0
August 15, PM Weather Forecast Update-Review of the Former Outlook, What is Up with the More Tolerable Temps & What to Expected (with the New Data) Down the Road....

More soon.....

Working on this.....

So.....review of our Fall-Winter-Spring-Summer 2021-22 forecast....

I did a review on Winter-Spring-Summer 2021 back in the Spring to as late as October.

_____________________________________________

We have

45

1

45

2

45

4

45

5

45

_____________________________________________

We turn mostly cloudy to cloudy tonight, but some clearing will occur in the northeastern half of the viewing area late.

So, the northeast will drop to 57-60, while the southwestern areas will drop to low to mid 60s.

Rainfall will stay south of the viewing area along & north of the warm front separating intense heat from more seasonable air in the Midwest & Ohio Valley.

2

As for tomorrow, skies look partly cloudy with highs 80-85 with the humidity held in check.  Winds will be from the northeast at 10-23 mph.

With mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, lows of 57-61 are expected tomorrow night followed by 80-85 Wednesday (with northeast wind 13-23 mph).

45

45

1

45

45

45

45

45

45

Recommended for you