August 15, PM Weather Forecast Update-Review of the Former Outlook, What is Up with the More Tolerable Temps & What to Expected (with the New Data) Down the Road....

More soon.....
Working on this.....
So.....review of our Fall-Winter-Spring-Summer 2021-22 forecast....
I did a review on Winter-Spring-Summer 2021 back in the Spring to as late as October.
_____________________________________________
_____________________________________________
We turn mostly cloudy to cloudy tonight, but some clearing will occur in the northeastern half of the viewing area late.
So, the northeast will drop to 57-60, while the southwestern areas will drop to low to mid 60s.
Rainfall will stay south of the viewing area along & north of the warm front separating intense heat from more seasonable air in the Midwest & Ohio Valley.
As for tomorrow, skies look partly cloudy with highs 80-85 with the humidity held in check. Winds will be from the northeast at 10-23 mph.
With mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, lows of 57-61 are expected tomorrow night followed by 80-85 Wednesday (with northeast wind 13-23 mph).
