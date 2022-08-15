August 15, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Review of the Former Outlook, What is Up with the More Tolerable Temps & What to Expected (with the New Data) Down the Road....

More soon.....
Working on this.....
So.....review of our Fall-Winter-Spring-Summer 2021-22 forecast....
I did a review of the Winter-Spring-Summer-Fall 2021 back in this Spring 2022.
Now, we can do the Winter-Spring-This Summer 2022 projection compared to the results analysis.
----------------------------------------
So, projection was much snowier late January to mid February stretch of winter with below normal temperatures, which did occur. In fact, we saw the heaviest snowstorm since 2007 with 12-18".
I went for an early start to spring with vegetation advancing faster than normal with above normal rainfall & no start to fieldwork in March. This was confirmed.
I forecasted April being wetter than normal with planting delay. There was a planting delay due to the above normal precipitation late winter through March. However, April precipitation ended up below normal with temperatures below normal. There was NO damaging hard freeze to crops, as expected, however.
Key regarding May was "Sudden Summer" with record heat possible with us drying out. This did occur. Intense heat arrived around May 10.
Much drier weather resulted in planting frenzy in May after very short late April window.
This was all confirmed in the outlook.
Hot, drier Summer with flash drought & potential Progressive Derecho or two here or nearby was forecast. We saw the Summer derecho hit northern Indiana with gust to 98 mph at the Fort Wayne Airport. That missed our area, however. It was as hot to even hotter Summer overall than 2021 & 2012.
As of mid-August, June-August rainfall of 4.33" is the third least amount of rainfall on record since 1879 at Purdue. Some locations in the north have lucked out with +10" rainfall or near normal rainfall after the drought.
Drought has reached the Moderate level (D1) so far. D2 or Severe Drought has been as close as Champaign & Vermilion counties in Illinois.
The 98-102 temperatures did occur, the flash drought did occur. The extreme hot, dry ridging in the Plains, Midwest & Northeast has occurred. Near all-time record low rainfall occurred in July in the Northeast. Providence only saw 0.50" in July. Boston had only 0.60" & they have had 100-degree temperatures.
Near all-time records for heat occurred in the Central Plains.
It appeared that an intense 100-degree heat wave would occur in our area in early to mid-August with lack of rainfall.
However, the ridge has shifted west. There also continues to be pocket of it over the southern U.S. as troughiness occurs from Great Lakes to Northeast.
Our temperatures have actually been held in check after up to 97 in early August with heat indices to 115.
So, if regime is prone to more hot, hot ridging & dryness, why are we now getting more rainfall & cooler temperatures?
A cool-down looked to be the case in long-range analog data all the way back to winter for August 2022.
However, I expected the heat to last longer into August that what it has.
Why? See below.....
I also expected more in the way of Gulf, Caribbean & Atlantic tropical development by now & less in the Pacific. The opposite has been true even though the PDO, AMO, La Nina set-up promotes very active Atlantic season.
Man culprit is the Saharan dust off of Africa. The super-charged ridge & heat there has also been forcing itself up into Europe. The dust has been blowing off of Arctic & putting the lid on tropical development from the Atlantic to the Gulf.
Meanwhile, the sinking air there has meant rising air in the Pacific. The Eastern Pacific has been active, bringing enhanced monsoonal moisture to the Desert Southwest with big flash floods. The western Pacific has been active. 5 storms have occurred since July 26 & curved north & northeastward through Japan, eastern Siberia & into Alaska, bringing record rainfall.
An astounding 1.42" rain fell in 24 hours on the tundra of Barrow, Alaska & cold, wet weather has dominated since late July. Frost recently occurred around Fairbanks & accumulating snowfall has occurred around Denali.
This cold upper trough carved out by these storms has acted like a rope, forcing ridging in the U.S. that tries to move eastward into our area. However, it is tending to stall, forcing flooding rainfall from Missouri to Kentucky.
This stalling is the result of first the intense Northeast hot ridge with wildfires, especially over Newfoundland, but not it is the massive western Europe ridge to Iceland that is blocking everything.
So the trough just sits & deepens, the heat tries to move eastward & can't & everything is clogged up like a juggerknot.
_____________________________________________
You can see the upper troughiness in Northeast & ridge West.
The 5 systems that have hit the western Pacific & keep hitting Alaska with rain & deepening upper trough.
Trough forces hot ridge downstream, but the ridge & trough are quite loopy due to the hot, dry ridge downstream clogging things up!
So, larger-scale things are at play here which seemed to be a catalyst for the historic flood to evolve from Missouri to Kentucky as we ended July & moved into August.
There is the hot, hot ridge moving west, part of it still left in the South & the very active Pacific promoting Flash Flood Watches in the Southwest & over southern Texas.
_____________________________________________
Highs today reached 77-84.
We turn mostly cloudy to cloudy tonight, but some clearing will occur in the northeastern half of the viewing area late.
So, the northeast will drop to 57-60, while the southwestern areas will drop to low to mid 60s.
Rainfall will stay south of the viewing area along & north of the warm front separating intense heat from more seasonable air in the Midwest & Ohio Valley.
As for tomorrow, skies look partly cloudy with highs 80-85 with the humidity held in check. Winds will be from the northeast at 10-23 mph.
With mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, lows of 57-61 are expected tomorrow night followed by 80-85 Wednesday (with northeast wind 13-23 mph).
Thursday looks warmer with 82-86, followed by 84-88 Friday as higher humidity arrives (dew points increasing to 65-70). Winds will also shift to the south.
In the continued Northeast to Great Lakes upper troughiness, another storm system will approach Sunday.
After a couple to few isolated storms with mostly cloudy skies & 84-88 Saturday (with humid weather), some scattered showers & storms will be possible Sunday.
System looks pretty weak, but 35% coverage of showers & storms seems good right now.
Highs should run in the 80s with mostly cloudy skies.
Any rainfall pushes out Monday morning, followed by partly cloudy skies wind shift to the northeast.
Highs of 77-84 are expected Monday.
End of August & in stretches of September, temperatures look hotter than normal.
Extreme heat will occur in the Northwest, western Canada, California & then near record heat will return over the Northeast & into eastern Canada.
Heat will try to recharge to a degree in the Plains.
However, deep tropical moisture from the Pacific & Gulf will result in heavy rainfall & below in parts of the Desert Southwest to the Southern Plains.
Here is a view of the around August 23-24 time frame for us to feel hotter, hotter & humid to muggy.
Cooler weather will dominate parts of the Desert Southwest to Texas to other parts of the southern Plains to Lower Ohio Valley in mid to late September.
Our temperatures average above normal, but the above normal rainfall associated with the active tropics will make for the cooler weather in that afformentioned zones.
Horseshoe ridge will occur with lots of heat from California to western Canada to New England.
The very end of September still trends warmer than normal, but the areas of heavy tropical rainfall will put a lot of areas in normal to below normal temperatures over the Southern U.S. to the Desert Southwest.
Endless Summer will occur over New England & the Pacific Northwest. We will have continued summer weather.
Again, the wetness is Southwest, South & Northeast U.S.
Drier weather & worsening drought will occur Indiana & Illinois to the Northern Plains & Rockies to western Canada.
October is dominated by above normal temperatures except for parts of the Desert Southwest & Texas.
Above normal rainfall will occur over the South, part of our region & all over the Northeast. This is all tied to the very active tropics & the upper jet pattern supporting repeated rounds of rainfall in the Midwest & higher than normal severe weather risk.
The Fall foliage still looks like it may end up 2-3 weeks behind schedule.