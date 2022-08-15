August 15, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Partly cloudy today with mild temperatures

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! We are seeing some areas of patchy fog/drizzle and mist. Be sure to drive with caution this morning especially if your visibility drops.
Lows this morning are in the mid 60s area-wide with mostly cloudy skies. We'll remain mostly to partly cloudy this morning with more peaks of sun expected later today. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 in spots which will be highly dependent if the sun stays out for a bit.
Low dew points will help keep us dry for the next several days and we will remain comfortable with near-average temperatures.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tuesday
Tuesday will be much like today with morning clouds and some areas of fog and drizzle but with less cloud cover especially in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Precipitation for the Next 7-Days
The Weather Prediction Center is on point with my forecast moving ahead for the next 7-days. Mon-Friday as of this morning appears to stay dry. Some guidance has given a low chance of a scattered/stray storm on Friday but I’m keeping chances out for now. We will revisit this in the coming days. Stay tuned!
Our best chances of rainfall occur on Saturday and Sunday of the upcoming weekend. It is far too early to talk storm mode or what exactly could be in store for the weekend. Rain chances/moisture certainly pick up though for Saturday and Sunday.
7-Day Forecast
High pressure settles in for the rest of the week with gradually increasing temperatures and clearing skies. More sunshine will be likely for Wednesday and Thursday with low humidity and highs in the mid to lower 80s.
Friday could feature a stray storm or two but keeping chances out for now as stated above. Saturday and Sunday could bring some rain and storm chances as a low-pressure system will work in from the NW bringing rain chances to the viewing area.