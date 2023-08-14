August 14, PM Weather Forecast Update

Working on this....
Several things of note here on the temperature anomaly map & the surface pressure (isobars).
One, the below normal temperatures here for a bit.
Secondly, watch the late-season heat wave.
Thirdly, note the hurricane that gets fairly close to California & Arizona. It will pump tremendous tropical moisture northward, leading to flooding torrential storms in the Southwest, Rockies & then that moisture will feed into severe storm complexes ("Ring of Fire" "Ridge Riders") in the Northern Plains to Great Lakes.
Note that moisture plume in the West in simulated IR image:
One of these "Ridge Riders" could actually clip part or all of our viewing area next week (most likely Wednesday night-Thursday AM).
This would occur as the hot ridge contracts a bit as a surface cold front swings through the Northeast. This could trim the high down a bit next Thursday.
After 90-95 Monday-Wednesday, 87-91 would tend to occur Thursday.
