 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

August 14, PM Weather Forecast Update-

  • Updated
  • 0
August 14, PM Weather Forecast Update-

Working on this....

More soon....

45

_____________________________________________

45

_____________________________________________

45

_____________________________________________

45

_____________________________________________

Several things of note here on the temperature anomaly map & the surface pressure (isobars).

One, the below normal temperatures here for a bit.

Secondly, watch the late-season heat wave.

Thirdly, note the hurricane that gets fairly close to California & Arizona.  It will pump tremendous tropical moisture northward, leading to flooding torrential storms in the Southwest, Rockies & then that moisture will feed into severe storm complexes ("Ring of Fire" "Ridge Riders") in the Northern Plains to Great Lakes.

1

_____________________________________________

Note that moisture plume in the West in simulated IR image:

1

_____________________________________________

One of these "Ridge Riders" could actually clip part or all of our viewing area next week (most likely Wednesday night-Thursday AM).

This would occur as the hot ridge contracts a bit as a surface cold front swings through the Northeast.  This could trim the high down a bit next Thursday.

After 90-95 Monday-Wednesday, 87-91 would tend to occur Thursday.

_____________________________________________

1

_____________________________________________

45

_____________________________________________

45

_____________________________________________

45

_____________________________________________

45

_____________________________________________

45

_____________________________________________

Recommended for you