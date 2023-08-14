August 14, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update-Showers & Storms with Cool Snap, Then Late-Season Heat Wave (But Potential "Ridge Rider" in the "Ring of Fire" Pattern)....

Some more scattered showers & storms will pivot out of Illinois this evening. There is the risk of an isolated, random severe storm to 9 p.m. (gust, brief, small rope EF0 spin-up or a couple cold air-type funnels)
Scattered showers with lots of clouds & some sun are expected Tuesday. It will be a breezy to windy day with west-northwest to northwest winds gusting 27-34 mph.
Patchy to areas of fog & 51-55 are expected Wednesday morning with light to calm wind.
Wednesday itself looks good with mostly sunny skies & highs 76-79 with low humidity & north-northwest wind 8-16 mph, but it will turn to the west to southwest late in the day.
Lows of 56-61 are expected Thursday morning, followed by mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies & highs 81-85. Winds look southwest with approaching surface cold front. It looks to get humid in the evening.
A broken line of storms may form along a surface cold front & pivot through Thursday evening-night.
The hot, hot upper ridge then moves north & eastward & expands from the West & Texas to the Midwest & Ohio Valley, as well as the South.
Several things of note here on the temperature anomaly map & the surface pressure (isobars).
One, those below normal temperatures here for a bit.
Secondly, watch the late-season heat wave.
Thirdly, note the hurricane that gets fairly close to California & Arizona. It will pump tremendous tropical moisture northward, leading to flooding torrential storms in the Southwest, Rockies & then that moisture will feed into severe storm complexes ("Ring of Fire" "Ridge Riders") in the Northern Plains to Great Lakes.
Note that moisture plume in the West in simulated IR image:
One of these "Ridge Riders" could actually clip part or all of our viewing area next week (most likely Wednesday night-Thursday AM).
This would occur as the hot ridge contracts a bit as a surface cold front swings through the Northeast. This could trim the high down a bit next Thursday.
After 91-95 Monday-Wednesday, 88-91 would tend to occur Thursday.
There is the "Ridge Rider" (need to watch the Gulf Coast, as mentioned below):
Beyond that, heat could re-expand to give us a few more 91-95 days, but a potential hurricane along the Gulf Coast will need to be monitored.
How that will impact us remains to be seen & the exact track of such a storm is not clear. However, a very conducive environment with lots of convection will exist in the central to southern Gulf for development. Even timing is not 100% clear.
Thoughts are that the heat wave will end by August 27, but a bit more comfortable air should arrive for near the Labor Day weekend.
Overall, however, my thinking is still on trend toward above normal mean temperatures until we see a significant cool-down in mid-September.
In that transition, above normal rainfall with rain, storms & some severe weather should occur around mid-September.
Given the strong El Nino (which will trend toward Modoki), multiple large west to north Pacific hurricanes may have remnants hit Alaska (as strong mid-latitude storms). This should push hot ridge into western Canada & northwest & Far West U.S. This in-turn will dislodge much cooler air southward.
This is actually quite common in strong El Ninos (September cool snaps). Usually you get the September-October cool snaps & then it is unusually warm in November in strong El Ninos (cold shot in Northeast & eastern Canada in Modokis with colder weather in the South). However, in the Moderate 1991-92 El Nino, a hurricane & then monster Alaska storm led to the dominos following, resulting in unusually cold, snowy Midwest weather in November 1991.