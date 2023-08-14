 Skip to main content
August 14, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Storms this afternoon and comfortable temperatures ahead with a heat wave next week

Scattered showers this morning with more storms in the afternoon

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! We are waking up to mostly cloudy conditions with lows in the mid to upper 60s with a scattered shower chance as of 6:00 AM. Later this morning after 7-9 AM, more rain and storms will work in through midday. This will be a warm front lifting through the viewing area.

If we can get a little break this afternoon and get the sun out, this will help drive more storm development ahead and along an incoming cold front.  

Storms are expected between 2 PM to 8 PM with some of which being strong to severe. Instability or (CAPE) will not be overly high thanks to the increased cloud cover; however, wind shear will help drive most of these storms. With that being said, some damaging wind, hail, and an isolated weak tornado may be possible with some of these individual cells.

Storm Prediction Outlook for Today

The SPC has the entire WLFI viewing area underneath a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) for an isolated strong storm or two. Widespread severe weather looks unlikely however strong winds, hail, and a weak tornado cannot be ruled out with some of the individual cells. To keep tabs on the radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here. Stay weather aware today!

Highs today will be dependent on cloud cover, but we expect highs to top out in the mid 70s with winds out of the south in the morning. Then, shifting to a more west-northwesterly by tonight. Once the front passes and the sun goes down, the severity will decrease and we’ll see just a scattering of showers overnight.

Tuesday

As the low lingers across the Great Lakes region, we'll have lingering showers/thundershowers and partly sunny/breezy conditions throughout the day for Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70s. 

Forecast Rainfall Amounts

Rainfall amounts will vary across the WLFI viewing area due to the cellular activity we’ll see this afternoon and tomorrow. Some storms may drop 1.2”+ while others may only see 0.2”.

10-Day Outlook

Wednesday will be nice, sunny, and comfortable with a nice and brisk start with lows in the lower 50s. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday, another cold front may work through giving way to an isolated to scattered chance for storms in the afternoon hours. As of this morning, the GFS American model keeps us dry while the ECMWF Euro model has kept some chances for storms. We’ll continue to monitor the forecast for Thursday and keep you up to date.

Beyond Thursday, rainfall looks scarce and things get humid and hot especially by Sunday and into next week. Highs will certainly be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values potentially getting into the triple digits.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 8 to 14 day outlook has the entire region underneath well above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation chances for August 21st – 27th.

