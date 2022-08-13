August 13, 9:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-A Few Scattered Showers/Storms Then Dry with 80s Dominating

Highs today reached 77-84 with lots of mid-level altocumulus duplicatus cloudiness & a few isolated PM showers & sprinkles.
Winds have been brisk from the south to south-southwest all day at 13-26 mph, but the humidity has stayed low with dew points in largely the 56-61 range.
Dew points surge to 64-66 tonight with lows in the mid 60s as some scattered showers & storms develop to our northwest & move through overnight to early Sunday morning (after a few isolated showers in the viewing area this evening).
Winds will run out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Rainfall will be rather hit or miss with average of 40% coverage. Some areas will get a nice downpour, while other areas will seem to have the rain dance around then with only trace to 0.05".
After a few lingering showers tomorrow morning, skies turn partly cloudy with highs 77-84 with southwest winds & humid conditions (dew points 65-70).
Cold front should pass with a few isolated showers in the mid to late afternoon, dropping temperatures to 73-79 by late afternoon as winds shift to the northwest.
Skies will also become mostly cloudy to cloudy as cumulus/stratocumulus deck pivots in.
Lows tomorrow night (with mostly cloudy skies & light northwest wind) should run 61-65.
Skies look to become partly cloudy Monday with east-northeast wind 8-13 mph & highs 80-85. The humidity will be low with dew points dropping to the 50s.
Wednesday & Thursday looks warmer, but still lower humidity with lots of sunshine.
Friday & Saturday to Sunday look warmer with temperatures upper 80s to lower 90s with heat indices near 90 to the upper 90s.
You can see the intensely hot ridging split into two pieces: one in southern Texas & the other in the Northern Plains, Rockies, Pacific Northwest to even the Central Plains.
That heat will try to move eastward into our area.
A couple to few isolated storms are possible in the heat & humidity Friday-Sunday.
Most of the heavier shower/storm action will set up south of our area with upper trough over the Southeast U.S. & possible Tropical Depression development.
There is yet ANOTHER surge of Saharan Dust headed for the Gulf, so that may prevent things from really blossoming tropical-wise for the next 1-1.5 weeks other than a brief tropical depression.
So, with time we see extreme heat envelop California & over the West & also that core of intensifying heat in the Central & Northern Plains.
Late month shows expanding & intensifying heat over the Plains to Midwest (including our area) as we continue to dry.
The Southern Plains & Southeast look quite wet.
Extreme heat should continue from the Far West & Pacific Northwest to the Rockies as well.
You can see the projection August 29 at 1 p.m. showing the intense heat core with the ridge from Iowa to Kansas to Missouri, Illinois & Indiana.
We still have potential of seeing 100 or +100 in the viewing area late August to September. This, as long as we continue to dry out rapidly & see a lack of tropical rainfall.
With time in September, we see more & more hot dry ridging occur in New England to the Mid-Atlantic to Midwest rather than West, Plains & Midwest.
It looks like hot ridging Northeast, Midwest & then also for a period continuing in the West.
Further analysis today shows the heat in September with tendency for below normal rainfall (as long as we do not see tropical remnants or deep tropical moisture make it in here).
However, there is an analog signature for a spurt of below normal temperatures for a time in late September (taste of Fall) in an otherwise very warm month.
Again, it is the tropics that will need to be monitored that could change that much drier & thus hot trend.
As for October, the late start to the hurricane season will play out as a late ramp-up. It still appears our potential of tropical rainfall will be going up.
Above normal temperatures & rainfall still look good overall for the month.
As always, we will continue to monitor.