August 12, PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking a Few Showers & Storms Ahead & the Leading Edge of the Intense Heat

After morning lows of 55-63 yesterday morning, yesterday's highs reached 79-86.
Lows this morning dropped to 52-58, followed by highs this afternoon of 80-80.
______________________________________________
Cold front that went through yesterday is trying to lift back northward as a warm front.
It is a battle between the cooler upper trough in the Northeast & the extremely hot upper ridge in the Plains to the Rockies.
This has brought increasing & thickening clouds since early this morning.
Skies will turn cloudy tonight, but no precipitation is expected. The air is way, way too dry.
The clouds will likely thin & break up in our northeastern counties early tomorrow morning, so they will be the coolest with lows in the mid 50s.
Areas farther west & southwest, in more of the cloudiness, will be near 60.
Winds will be light from the east to east-southeast at 4-9 mph.
The warm front will try to make more headway northeastward. Highs will range from 80 in the eastern & northeastern counties to 87 in the far southwest with 82-85 generally elsewhere.
Despite wind shift to the south to south-southwest at 10-20 mph, the humidity will remain low with dew points only climbing to 55-59.
With a mix of clouds & sun, an isolated shower or two is possible in the afternoon, however.
Dew points rise to 64-67 tomorrow night with south to south-southwest wind 7-13 mph & lows in the 60s.
A few scattered showers & storms are possible (30-35% coverage) with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.
Rainfall looks quite hit-or-miss.
As for Sunday, after a couple morning showers/storms, we should see mix of clouds & sun, then a couple isolated showers may bubble up in the afternoon.
South to south-southwest winds will become southwest to west, west-northwest, then northwest at 13-25 mph with time.
Highs of 78-83 are expected with dew points in the 64-67 range.
With mostly cloudy to cloudy skies & a northwest to north wind, lows of 60-65 are expected Sunday night, followed by partly cloudy skies developing & highs 80-85 on Monday.
Humidity will be low Monday (dew points 55-59) with northeast wind 10-13 mph.
After 57-60 Monday night, highs Tuesday of 82-86 are expected. With lots of sunshine, winds will turn to the east.
The humidity will looks low with dew points in the 50s.
As warm front lifts northward, our wind will turn more to the southeast then south later next week.
The humidity will be on the rise with dew points 66-70 by Friday.
Highs by Friday should reach 86-91 with heat indices 88-96.
45
45