August 12, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A fantastic Friday ahead with a chance of rain this weekend

(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! Morning lows are in the lower 50s to the north while we are seeing upper 50s to the south — a comfortable start nonetheless with mostly clear skies.
Throughout the day, we will have increasing mid to upper-level clouds in the afternoon and overnight. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 in some southern/southwestern locations with partly sunny skies.
Overnight tonight will be pleasant and dry. Lows Saturday morning will bottom out once again back into the mid 50s with calm wind.
Saturday
Most of Saturday will be rain free. A few Hi-Res models have some rain during the afternoon but I’m not too convinced any will fall due to a very dry column of air over the WLFI viewing area. Nonetheless, a few drops could occur but most should dry up and fall as virga throughout the afternoon. Our northeastern counties may see slightly better chances for rain on Saturday afternoon.
Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to mid to low 80s area-wide with partly sunny skies.
The air becomes more widely saturated during the evening and overnight hours into Sunday so I will include some rain chances especially north and east of Greater Lafayette. More scattered showers/storms will be likely throughout the viewing area late Saturday and Sunday morning. Severe weather is unlikely.
Sunday
Apart from some scattered rain early Sunday morning, clearing conditions will likely occur, and more sunshine is expected throughout the early afternoon and into the evening. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Precipitation Outlook for the Next 7-Days
From the Weather Prediction Center, most of the viewing area will remain dry for much of next week. So, the bulk of the rain the viewing area may see will fall on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Most of next week looks dry with near-average temperatures.
7-Day Forecast
As mentioned above, the forecast is looking fairly dry and comfortable for next week with partly to mostly sunny conditions every day for now.