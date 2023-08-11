August 11, 4 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Severe Weather Risk with More Rainfall Ahead, but Dry Stretch with Late-Season Heat Wave Ahead....

An isolated passing shower/storm is possible this evening-tonight, followed by round of storms overnight to early Saturday morning.
It will be a muggy night with much of the night 70s to near 80 with a good south-southwest wind, followed by lows 65-68 late.
There is the risk of a few severe storms in the 3-8 a.m. time frame.
SPC has SLIGHT RISK southern counties, but overall pockets of SLIGHT northeast, east, northwest, southwest & south of the area. Most of the area it has in MARGINAL RISK for severe.
Regardless, there is the risk of a couple to few severe gusts, isolated hailer &/or perhaps brief, weak EF0 spin-up.
Some areas will pick up +1" of rainfall.
________________________________________
After isolated shower early, sun then appears & a secondary surface cold front passes Saturday afternoon-evening. This may pop a few scattered storms.
With west to southwest winds becoming northwest, it will still be rather humid Saturday until later in the day & night. It will be less humid in the north first, then that less humid air will gradually work southward behind the secondary cold front.
Highs of 80-88 north to south are expected.
There is the risk of an isolated severe storm or two (wind, hail) in the 1-6 p.m. time frame.
MARGINAL RISK is up for our southern counties right now.
________________________________________
Projection of total rainfall Friday night-Saturday evening:
________________________________________
As for Sunday, after some patchy fog & 59-63 in the morning, high & mid clouds will increase through the afternoon (amidst some cumulus). We will likely become mostly cloudy later in the day with a few scattered showers/storms possible in the evening, mainly in our southern areas.
Highs of 79-84 are expected with winds turning back to the southwest.
Then, round of rain & storms are expected late Sunday night-Monday midday with risk of locally-heavy rainfall (some areas +1.75") & potential of isolated severe storm along & south of I-74.
After a brief break, additional rainfall is possible Monday afternoon-evening with south to southeast winds becoming northwest late.
Highs of 77-81 are expected.
A scattering of showers is expected Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies & northwest winds. Highs of 73-78 are expected after brief burst of sun potentially & 57-60 in the morning.
________________________________________
After that, we see 53-57 with some fog Wednesday morning, followed by sun, lower humidity & highs 78-83 Wednesday.
Clouds increase Thursday with storms in the evening-night. Highs of 83-87 are expected with much higher humidity & southwest winds 20-35 mph.
Parameters suggest MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe Thursday evening-night.
________________________________________
Friday looks nice & dry with low humidity, sunshine, north winds & highs 75-80. 50s should occur Friday night, then we see the warm-up & the late August late-season heat wave takes over Monday & beyond!
You can watch it here (temperature anomalies below with blue below normal & red above.....the dark red to yellow is well-above normal):
________________________________________
Your 10-day outlook:
________________________________________
The heat wave may continue in some capacity up to around August 26.
We may then get a bit of relief from a cold front with a few storms.
Overall, that August 20-26 period is hot & quite dry.
The axis of heavy rainfall & stormy weather will be the Southwest, Rockies to Northern Plains as deep tropical moisture from hurricanes in the East Pacific moves north & northeastward.
________________________________________
Beyond that after a cool-down, we may heat back up as we end August & move into September. It is not out of the question that another heat wave occurs. Regardless if it meets heat wave criteria, temperatures will run above normal.
The heavier rainfall & strong cold front should put the kibosh on Summer heat near mid-September.
After that, a period of chilly weather with temperatures 15 degrees below normal are expected.
Keep in mind that the tropics are a wild card with potential of two tropical systems impacting the Gulf Coast. Right now, they do not look to impact our are directly, but we still need to watch them closely. They can shift & lead to sudden forecast tweaks due to direct & indirect impacts.