August 10, PM Weather Forecast Update-More Seasonable Weather & Watching How Far East Intense Heat Gets

Lows this morning varied from 55-68 with 61 at the Purdue Airport. They were the coolest around 55 in Benton, Newton & northern Jasper counties. They were warmest in Howard & Clinton counties where there was much more cloudiness.
Lows of 57-62 are likely tonight with mostly clear skies & a light north to west to southwest wind 2-5 mph.
Highs of 82-87 are likely tomorrow with increasing clouds & the potential of a few isolated afternoon showers/t'showers are cold front passes.
West to northwest wind will become north to north-northeast at 13-24 mph.
Dew points will rise to the more humid 64-67 range ahead of the weak front, then fall into the more comfortable 50s in the evening behind the front.
Skies will clear in the evening, followed by Thursday night lows of 53-56. Winds will be north-northeast to northeast at 3-6 mph.
After mostly sunny skies, high & mid clouds should increase (with some cumulus) Friday as cold front begins to migrate back northeastward as a warm front.
Winds look northeast to east-northeast at 8-13 mph with highs 78-83 & dew points in the comfortable 50s.
With partly cloudy skies, lows of 55-61 are expected Friday night.
Warm front will continue to move northeastward slowly. It appears that the showers & storms will it will tend to stay northwest & north to northwest of the viewing area, but we will monitor. Partly cloudy skies & highs of 82-86 Saturday (south wind 10-15 mph) are expected Saturday with dew points rising to 61-66.
Lows should only drop to 64-67 Saturday night with partly cloudy skies & light south wind.
Heat tries to migrate back east & northeastward only to be held back by eastern U.S. upper troughiness.
Eventually emerges in Plains in two separate distinct areas
Again different character of ridging
Different set-up of ridge....not Texes core but Northern, Central Plains core with rapidly-worsening drought there.
