August 10, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Showers & Storms Ahead with Severe Weather Risk.....

A few isolated showers/storms are possible this evening to Thursday night (before 3 a.m.), then some patchy fog.
A few spotty showers/storms Friday in a very warm, muggy airmass will occur. Better storm coverage & organization arrive Friday night with severe weather risk evolving 2-5 a.m. It appears that we may very well end up in the SLIGHT RISK for severe, based on the latest parameters seen. Right now, SPC has MARGINAL RISK area-wide & SLIGHT RISK up to the state line.
This may occur with warm air advection tomorrow night keeping it well into the 70s to 80 until it rains & dew points of 74-77 advecting in from Mississippi & Tennessee.
________________________________________
After that, any isolated showers in the morning will end, we see sun & cumulus towers bubbling up Saturday as a weak secondary front turns the wind southwest & west-southwest to northwest. This may pop a few isolated showers/storms.
MARGINAL RISK scenario of severe weather may even evolve along & south of I-70 in the evening from isolated wind & hail risk from these cells.
Highs look to run 80-86 with slow decrease in humidity by late afternoon north to south.
________________________________________
Sunday is good with bit lower humidity & highs 79-85 & west winds.
Skies look partly cloudy.
Showers & storms return Monday PM after a warm front moves northward Monday morning.
This may have MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters with it, depending on how unstable it gets.
Locally-heavy rainfall is possible.
Highs look to reach the warm, muggy 80s with southeast to south winds that may have gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Some scattered showers follow Tuesday with lows of clouds, northwest wind gusts to 30 mph & highs only 72-77.
________________________________________
Front goes back north as a warm front, shifting the wind back to the south by late week after north to northeast then east winds Wednesday.
With this, more showers & storms are expected Thursday-Friday.
MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters are present, along with potential of locally-heavy rainfall.
Nice weather follows with highs 70s to lower 80s & lows 51-55 with fog at night.
________________________________________
We heat up in late August to early September with 90s possible.
Rainfall looks below normal & temperatures above normal.
We will monitor the Gulf Coast for potential tropical system impacts.
Eastern Pacific hurricane may also pump deep moisture into California through the West to the Northern Plains for heavy, flooding rainfall.
You can see how we avoid rainfall overall around August 20-27.
________________________________________
Also, note the major, prominent hot upper ridging developing.
Current data suggests 500 mb (upper level heights or a measured of the strength of the upper ridge & overall the heat) are way above normal for climatological norms.
This implies a late-season potential heat wave here at the end of August.
________________________________________
That drier pattern should come to an end with rounds of rainfall & storms.
________________________________________
Below normal temperatures with Fall-like chill after September 15.
________________________________________