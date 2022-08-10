August 10, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A sunny day expected with near-average temperatures

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! This morning all of the area is dry we will remain dry for today as high pressure settles into the viewing area. Areas of cloud cover will begin to dissipate later. This morning’s lows are ranging from the mid to upper 50s to the northwest to low 60s from Lafayette to Peru and southward.
The rest of the day will be quiet with highs in the upper 70s and mid to lower 80s area-wide. Greater Lafayette should see highs around 83. North winds will be likely for today and calm, around 5 mph.
Tonight's lows will get back down into the lower 60s and upper 50s with clear skies.
Thursday
Most of Thursday will again be dry however a cold front is slated to move through during the early afternoon hours. This will give us a less than 20% chance of a passing shower or storm. This front will not be working with much atmospheric moisture so, again, rain chances will be slim. The main time frame for these isolated showers should be from Noon to around 5 PM.
Other than that, we should see mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to lower 80s.
Friday and Saturday
Reinforcing cooler and drier air should work in for both Friday and Saturday. Highs on both days will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will be nice and cool, in the lower 50s. Expect partly to mostly skies.
7-Day Forecast
Our next system could work in Sunday morning based on this morning's model runs. This could be a complex of showers and storms working in from the N to NW since we will be in the northwesterly flow of the overall pattern. These systems are always tricky to forecast days out so be sure to stay up to date on the latest forecasts as we get closer to Sunday and Monday. Occasional shortwaves may ride this ridge and move toward our area. Regardless, I will keep in chances for storms Sunday and Monday.