August 10, 4:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Seasonable Weather & Watching How Far East Intense Heat Gets

Lows this morning varied from 55-64 with 61 at the Purdue Airport. They were the coolest around 55 in Benton, Newton & northern Jasper counties. They were warmest in Howard & Clinton counties where there was much more cloudiness.
Highs today reached 78-86.
HIGH/LOW TODAY & OBSERVATION SITE
86/59....5 SE COVINGTON
84/62....3 E ATTICA
84/61....PURDUE UNIVERSITY AIRPORT
83/63....NEW MARKET
82/64....CRAWFORDSVILLE
82/M.....KOKOMO MUNICIPAL AIRPORT
82/56.....KENTLAND MUNICIPAL AIRPORT
82/57.....WINAMAC
81/58....3 W DELPHI
80/64.....FRANKFORT MUNICIPAL AIRPORT
80/63.....GRISSOM ARB; GALVESTON AIRPORT
80/58.....2 N RENSSELAER
80/57.....REMINGTON
80/56.....MONTICELLO-WHITE COUNTY AIRPORT; 3 E FOWLER
79/61.....ROCHESTER-FULTON COUNTY AIRPORT
78/58.....FLORA MUNICIPAL AIRPORT
M/M.....PERU MUNICIPAL AIRPORT
Lows of 57-62 are likely tonight with mostly clear skies & a light north to west to southwest wind 2-5 mph.
Highs of 82-87 are likely tomorrow with increasing clouds & the potential of a few isolated afternoon showers/t'showers are cold front passes.
West to northwest wind will become north to north-northeast at 13-24 mph.
Dew points will rise to the more humid 64-67 range ahead of the weak front, then fall into the more comfortable 50s in the evening behind the front.
Skies will clear in the evening, followed by Thursday night lows of 53-56. Winds will be north-northeast to northeast at 3-6 mph.
After mostly sunny skies, high & mid clouds should increase (with some cumulus) Friday as cold front begins to migrate back northeastward as a warm front.
Winds look northeast to east-northeast at 8-13 mph with highs 78-83 & dew points in the comfortable 50s.
With partly cloudy skies, lows of 55-61 are expected Friday night.
Warm front will continue to move northeastward slowly. It appears that the showers & storms will it will tend to stay northwest & north to northwest of the viewing area, but we will monitor. Partly cloudy skies & highs of 82-86 Saturday (south wind 10-15 mph) are expected Saturday with dew points rising to 61-66.
Lows should only drop to 65-70 Saturday night with partly cloudy skies & light south wind.
Some scattered showers & storms are possible Sunday morning to midday, followed by wind shift to the northwest & highs 80-84 with low humidity & sunshine.
This will be another surface cold front moving back southeastward.
This front will stave off the heat & humidity a bit longer. It should keep highs 80-85 Monday & Tuesday.
Heat will gradually creep back northeastward, however.
The heat tries to migrate back east & northeastward only to be held back by eastern U.S. upper troughiness early next week, keeping temperatures near normal.
A few scattered storms are possible on the edge of this heat as it thrusts back northeastward Tuesday.
Eventually emerges in Plains in two separate distinct areas as it turns wetter from Texas & Oklahoma to the South.
Again, it is a different character of ridging it it centered farther north over the rapidly-drying droughty soils.
With time, we get in on the heat.
Different set-up of ridge....not Texes core but Northern, Central Plains core with rapidly-worsening drought there with expansion to the Corn Belt in late August.
Note the very warm ridge with temperatures in the middle of the night still in the 80s over the Central & Northern Plains to Midwest.
This is the very early morning of August 26, for example.
The last week of August looks hotter & drier than normal.
A horse-shoe type ridge (similar to last summer) will dominate with the cooler weather weather setting up in the Desert Southwest to Southern Plains.
Hotter:
The Lower Ohio Valley to Texas & the Desert Southwest looks wetter than normal due to active tropics in the Eastern Pacific, then the Gulf of Mexico & Caribbean:
Drier trend here for now unless that tropical activity & moisture move farther northward:
It is an overall drier than normal trend here in September unless the trajectory of tropical storm/hurricane remnants & deep tropical moisture axis change:
Hotter than normal conditions dominate in September with the continued potential of even some record heat.
October continues to look very warm overall compared to normal mean temperatures.
This is very similar to 2021 & 2020.
Cooler than normal conditions should occur in the Pacific Northwest & Northern Rockies.
Late October may see some of the below normal temperatures sneak into North & South Dakota.
There continues to be a model & analog trend toward wetter than normal October (like last year). Last year saw the wettest October on record & it completely quashed the drought in Summer to early Fall 2021.
There is higher than normal severe weather risk in October compared to climatological normals.
We saw severe storms in October last year. One particular days saw wind damage all over the viewing area & Attica hit very hard by wind & perhaps brief EF0 tornado. Roof damage occurred to Attica High School, many old trees & power lines were toppled & minor roof damage occurred on a few homes.
Tree Fall color change was up to 3 weeks later than normal. This year looks like a similar situation will occur with peak Fall color around November 8-10, especially for the southern & southwestern counties.