August 1, 8:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A few storms this morning then turning hot and humid

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning and happy August! As of 7:30 AM this morning, a line of showers and storms are working through the entire viewing area. A quick 0.1” to 0.25” inches of rain will be possible.
(Radar image above is of 7:30 Monday morning.)
For a live look at the radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
After this line works through, expect gradual clearing by lunchtime, and then the rest of your Monday will be windy, sunny, and humid. Expect highs in the upper 80s to around 90 in spots.
Tuesday
Tuesday will be dry as high pressure works in. Morning lows will be in the mid to lower 60s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Afternoon highs will be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies all day.
Wednesday
The big story moving forward will be the heat that will be expected for Wednesday afternoon. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
Heat index values could easily reach the upper 90s to lower 100s. Mostly to partly sunny skies will be likely.
By late in the day, more clouds will begin to work in as a front is expected to slow down and start to stall out over the viewing area Wednesday night and into Thursday.
Thursday
Since the front will slow down and stall out over our viewing area, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely for most of the day on Thursday. Due to increased cloud cover and rain, highs for the afternoon may only reach the mid to upper 80s.
Rainfall Accumulations up to Thursday Evening
Once the front moves out Thursday night, rainfall accumulations could reach 1” to 2” in spots, especially in some of the heavier storms. Widespread rainfall and amounts that high will be unlikely but the latest ensemble forecast shows 1” for the viewing area with isolated 1.5” to 2” in some of the heavier cells we could receive.
We are still a few days out and the location of the where the front stalls still have some uncertainty but we should know a lot more moving forward in the coming days. Stay tuned!
7-Day Forecast
Friday and for the weekend, the weather looks to be quieter. High pressure will work in once again allowing for warmer air to be in the forecast for Friday and for the upcoming weekend. Our next storm system comes in for Sunday night and into Monday.
After that moves through, the latest guidance shows yet another dry forecast for the following work week.