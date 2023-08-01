August 1, 10:15 PM Weather Forecast Update: Hit or Miss Rainfall Becoming Widespread with Time, Along with Some Eventual Severe Weather Risk In a Wetter Pattern Ahead...

Lows this morning ran 54-58, followed by highs today of 79-85. The humidity was still nice & low with dew points in the 50s.
There was some wildfire smoke aloft for part of the day, but that greatly thinned with time amidst partly cloudy skies by this afternoon.
_________________________________________
We just pick up the high & mid clouds from these, but explosive storm development will occur southern Iowa through Missouri overnight with flooding +5" rainfall totals likely & some large hail & damaging winds.
These storms will be occurring on the edge of the extremely hot upper ridge in the Plains to Lower Mississippi Valley.
Our lows tonight will run 58-63 with hint of a southeast wind.
_________________________________________
For Wednesday, we look more humid later in the day with a south to south-southwest wind 12-20 mph & highs in the 84-88 range. With a mix of clouds & sun & bit of smoke aloft, a few isolated t'showers are possible later in the day.
The torrential storms in Missouri will gradually decrease, but some rain will still fall there.
New intense, torrential storms will occur a bit farther eastward Wednesday night-Thursday morning from eastern Missouri, through Illinois to southwestern Indiana to western Kentucky with +4" rain in some areas.
Areas of flash flooding are expected.
Here, a few spotty showers/storms are possible with lows near 66.
_________________________________________
As for Thursday, highs of 82-86 are expected with humid conditions, clouds/sun & a few isolated to spotty showers/storms.
Winds should be out of the southeast 7-13 mph.
_________________________________________
A few scattered showers/storms are possible Friday along a surface cold front with sun/clouds & 82-87 & humid conditions. South winds should turn to the northwest at 5-10 mph.
________________________________________
Saturday looks ok with 81-86 & lower humidity, but higher humidity & a round of showers & storms looks to pass Sunday morning. This looks to be followed by some sun, then another round of showers & storms Sunday late afternoon-evening.
Southeast winds should become southerly to south-southwesterly.
MARGINAL RISK to possible SLIGHT RISK for severe weather may evolve here.
This rainfall looks widespread & some locally heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out.
________________________________________
Monday looks ok with west to northwest wind, sun & less humid weather. Highs of 78-84 are expected.
Thick smoke should arrive Monday aloft. Sky should turn a pale, hazy white-gray-gold color with dimmed sun. Some smoke may mix to the surface leading to bad air quality.
The same applies to Tuesday for air quality & thick haze. Highs should run 78-83 Tuesday with a few spotty t'showers as a shortwave & surface cold front pivot through. Thick smoke may keep t'shower coverage quite low.
Cooler, less humid weather should follow Wednesday with highs 77-81 & lows 55-60.
________________________________________
Two to three rounds of showers & storms are possible at the end of next week as we become more humid & warmer again. Highs should run 84-87.
Additional storms are possible that proceeding weekend.
Parameters suggest SPC MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for the viewing area around a week from this weekend.
_______________________________________
Active pattern may continue in mid-August as very hot upper ridge flexes a bit & flattens at the top, putting us in the "Ring of Fire". We may end up with one hot day in the 90s & +105 heat indices, but the rounds of storms will win out. Otherwise, humid 80s overall dominate.
Note the strong upper level winds for organized storms & severe risk in our area.
Locally heavy rainfall may occur here.
_________________________________________
After that, things quell a bit. Things dry out & we see briefly cooler weather.
However, there are signs of a brief, but intense round of heat somewhere in the August 21-27 time frame with 90s to 100 possible & +105 heat indices. It likely would not last long, but it may be intense.
Storms (severe weather risk) should break the heat at the very end of August.
Watch for tropical system Florida to Texas mid to late August.
_________________________________________
September-October overall features mean temperatures below normal with precipitation above normal.
Trend is for above normal temperatures to dominate more & more in November with above normal precipitation dropping below normal with time.
_________________________________________
The sun will be active through Winter & peak in the next Solar Cycle in 2024-25. Active sun bursts & more sunspots tend to promote warming in the eastern U.S. overall.
_________________________________________
This, with strong El Nino (likely Modoki) signals unusually mild winter from the Pacific Northwest to the Midwest while the southern half of the U.S. looks cooler than normal. Cooler than normal winter should also set up in northeastern & eastern Canada, while the British Columbia area to the Canadian Prairies should be much warmer than normal.
There is still a signal of below normal precipitation in our area for winter with below normal snowfall.
The higher elevations of the Southwest U.S, Texas & the Piedmont to Appalachians should actually see above normal snowfall.
Severe weather risk will be above normal in Florida & in the Deep South.