 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Attorneys for Delphi double homicide suspect skeptical of 'magic bullet'

  • Updated
  • 0
Richard Allen mugshot

After law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest of Richard Allen on two charges of murder, Libby German's grandmother Becky Patty said Allen once did not make her family pay for the prints they ordered from the CVS pharmacy where he worked.

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Attorneys for the Delphi double homicide suspect are again arguing for Richard Allen's innocence.

As we've reported, police say they found an unfired bullet near the bodies of teenagers Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

Experts say marks on the bullet show it was ejected from a handgun found in Allen's home.

But a new defense statement questions the so-called "magic bullet."

Allen's attorneys argue in a news release ballistics are "anything but a science" and the discipline "is under attack in courtrooms" nationwide.

They say Allen voluntarily spoke with investigators and neither threw out evidence, like clothing or weapons, nor changed his appearance in more than five years after the homicides.

They're also pointing to a pending federal lawsuit against the Carroll County Sheriff's Office filed by former Chief Deputy Michael Thomas.

Thomas alleges in the suit he was demoted because he "made suggestions and offered assistance in the investigation of a high-profile child homicide investigation, which were overruled" because they might reflect poorly on the agency.

Allen's attorneys are also asking the trial be moved at least 150 miles away.

A hearing on that motion for a change of venue is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 13.