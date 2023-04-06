 Skip to main content
Attorneys concerned for Delphi double homicide suspect's physical, mental health

Richard Allen on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 (left), compared to a picture before his arrest.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An emergency motion asks a judge to move Richard Allen to the Cass County Jail.

Allen remains at a Westville prison for safety reasons since his arrest.

He faces two murder charges in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

His attorneys included two pictures in a recent court filing: One was taken a year or two before his arrest; the other was taken on Tuesday.

The photo appears to show Allen has lost considerable weight.

His attorneys say he's dealt with poor conditions, including sleeping on a pad on the concrete floor of a cell the size of a dog kennel.

They allege he's treated less favorably than a convicted criminal.

Allen's attorneys have also noticed what they call a "steep decline" in his ability to communicate and assist in his defense.

No word yet on when the judge might rule on the motion to move him.

