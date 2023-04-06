Attorneys concerned for Delphi double homicide suspect's physical, mental health

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An emergency motion asks a judge to move Richard Allen to the Cass County Jail.
Allen remains at a Westville prison for safety reasons since his arrest.
He faces two murder charges in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
His attorneys included two pictures in a recent court filing: One was taken a year or two before his arrest; the other was taken on Tuesday.
The photo appears to show Allen has lost considerable weight.
His attorneys say he's dealt with poor conditions, including sleeping on a pad on the concrete floor of a cell the size of a dog kennel.
They allege he's treated less favorably than a convicted criminal.
Allen's attorneys have also noticed what they call a "steep decline" in his ability to communicate and assist in his defense.
No word yet on when the judge might rule on the motion to move him.