Attica Man Purchases and Preserves Lafayette Barn Before Its Destruction

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)--Robert Criswell is currently taking apart an out of commission barn piece by piece and plans to relocate it to his farm in Attica.
The 9 million dollar Tippecanoe county road reconstruction project is underway. Working on making intersections on CR 450 S and CR 500 E safer for drivers, the county has to destroy old barns no longer in use.
When Robert Criswell first saw one of the barns that was set to be destroyed, he knew he wanted to purchase it from Milestone construction.
Criswell says the craftmanship of the decades old barn is unlike what you see now. Between the quality of wood and his desire to preserve buildings to create new, he knew the barn would be perfect for his future petting zoo in Attica.
"I’ve always been one that likes saving the older things. The Devon Theatre in Attica, [I] saved it 27 years ago, this old barn [is in the] same category. [It's] History. The younger generation is not going to see it," Criswell said.
Criswell is in the early stages of deconstructing the barn. Once that job is done, he will begin transporting the materials to his farm to rebuild it as a Petting Zoo featuring donkeys, goats, pigs and many more farm animals.
Because the deconstruction process is so tedious, Criswell says the petting zoo should be underway next year.