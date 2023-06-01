 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday
June 2 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain,
Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph,
Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson and Jennings.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Attica Man Purchases and Preserves Lafayette Barn Before Its Destruction

Robert Criswell's barn in beginning stages of deconstruction

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)--Robert Criswell is currently taking apart an out of commission barn piece by piece and plans to relocate it to his farm in Attica.

The 9 million dollar Tippecanoe county road reconstruction project is underway. Working on making intersections on CR 450 S and CR 500 E safer for drivers, the county has to destroy old barns no longer in use. 

When Robert Criswell first saw one of the barns that was set to be destroyed, he knew he wanted to purchase it from Milestone construction. 

Criswell says the craftmanship of the decades old barn is unlike what you see now. Between the quality of wood and his desire to preserve buildings to create new, he knew the barn would be perfect for his future petting zoo in Attica.

"I’ve always been one that likes saving the older things. The Devon Theatre in Attica, [I] saved it 27 years ago, this old barn [is in the] same category. [It's] History. The younger generation is not going to see it," Criswell said. 

Criswell is in the early stages of deconstructing the barn. Once that job is done, he will begin transporting the materials to his farm to rebuild it as a Petting Zoo featuring donkeys, goats, pigs and many more farm animals.

Because the deconstruction process is so tedious, Criswell says the petting zoo should be underway next year.  

 

