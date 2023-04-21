 Skip to main content
Attempted sexual battery suspect turns himself in

Jesse Berry

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An attempted sexual battery suspect is behind bars this afternoon after a city-wide search.

Lafayette Police Department says 31-year-old Jesse Berry turned himself in Thursday afternoon.

LPD says Berry on March 30th grabbed and tried to kiss an employee at a business on Meijer Drive.

He's being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond on a preliminary charge of attempted sexual battery.

As we've reported, LPD posted these surveillance images to Facebook asking for the public's help to find the man.

Lafayette Attempted Sexual Battery Suspect

