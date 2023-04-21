Attempted sexual battery suspect turns himself in

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An attempted sexual battery suspect is behind bars this afternoon after a city-wide search.
Lafayette Police Department says 31-year-old Jesse Berry turned himself in Thursday afternoon.
LPD says Berry on March 30th grabbed and tried to kiss an employee at a business on Meijer Drive.
He's being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond on a preliminary charge of attempted sexual battery.
As we've reported, LPD posted these surveillance images to Facebook asking for the public's help to find the man.