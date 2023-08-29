Athlete of the Week: Sienna Foster - Benton Central Volleyball

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Last year when Benton Central faced Central Catholic. Sienna Foster got her thousandth dig. Well, this year, when the Bison took on the Knights, the Purdue volleyball commit got her thousandth kill.
Sienna Foster is this week’s athlete of the week.
“To be honest, I didn’t know I was going to get a thousand kills,” Foster said. “My sister told me she’s like, Sienna, that was your thousandth. And I was like, ‘oh, I had no idea.’ And it was just really hiding and just like, knowing just to be there with my team to celebrate it, it was really exciting.”
Head Coach Scott Mattson knew that Foster was at 999 kills heading into the match.
“It was a surprise, and I kept it that way,” Mattson said. “I didn’t want her to know. She’s one of those girls that is really focused on the team. So getting the thousandth kill for her was momentous, but I think what was more important was winning.”
While 1000 kills is another huge milestone, foster has bigger goals in mind for Benton Central volleyball.
“If you look up at our banner, we don’t have that many, but we’re trying just to prove that we have a good volleyball program and we’re trying to excel that,” Foster said. “Like Scott, our coach, he just wants our culture to be all volleyball and have people always coming to want to play and not being afraid to play. And we’re just hoping to excel and show on the banner what we can do.”
Coach Mattson said the younger girls are amazed by her abilities, but that’s not the only reason why she’s a great role model.
“One of the things that I love about her is the way she treats her teammates with a lot of respect and always is picking them up,” Mattson said. “And I think that’s the role model that should be emblematic of our program.”
Foster is attending Purdue next year and can’t wait to wear the old gold and black.
“All the players are so amazing,” Foster said. “I’ve met all of them. The camps are amazing and I’m really excited to celebrate and just seeing my friends are going to be here, I can come back to the school and watch my sister play and all the other people. It’s really exciting.”