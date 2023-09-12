Athlete of the Week: Presley Hilleboe

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — Presley Hilleboe helped the West Lafayette girls golf team to a Hoosier Conference Championship after finishing second place overall.
Hilleboe is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
“It’s really cool for us,” Hilleboe said. “We’ve never won it before, so this is a really big improvement in step that we’ve taken. And also for me, as being a senior, that’s a really great accomplishment.”
Hilleboe said her team didn’t start their season winning. They’ve put in the time and it’s paying off.
“We went into this knowing that we had the potential to win, but we still had to pull it off and we definitely did that,” Hilleboe said. “So I’m very proud of our team. Like some of our girls, this is their PR. This is the best they’ve shot all year.”
Hilleboe said her favorite part of playing for West Lafayette is the team environment. But obviously, she has a love for the game.
“I’m out on the course all the time, like every day,” Hilleboe said. “We have practice for 2 hours, sometimes two and a half hours, and then even after practice, sometimes I’ll go outside because I live on a golf course. So we’ll just chip and putt with my dad, and on weekends I’ll play or I’ll get my friends to play as well, so it’s always fun.”
This season has had its ups and downs, so the conference championship was extra special.
“I feel like I’ve been not playing as well as I’d hoped to for my senior year, but, I mean, finally it’s paid off,” Hilleboe said. “So I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished this year.”
Earlier this season, Hilleboe won the 2023 Coyote Crossing Club Championship. She competed with former champion Maggie Boaz and Purdue women’s basketball Head Coach Katie Gearlds.
Last season, Hilleboe led West Lafayette to a sectional championship. The Red Devils shot a season-best 361, and Hilleboe finished in first place as an individual, shooting a 76.
The Red Devils came in seventh place at Regionals.
Because of her successful junior season, Hilleboe was named to the IHSGCA All-State Team.
“Presley is an outstanding athlete,” West Lafayette golf Head Coach Avery Boaz said. “She’s a great student, she’s a wonderful human being. Last year, she played fantastic. She had so many good things last season, and at times this year it’s come harder. And watching her learn how to fight through that this season and really kind of learn how to score and learn how to win, she’s had a good year.”
Next up for Hilleboe and the Red Devils? Sectionals. West Lafayette will compete at Coyote Crossing on Friday morning.