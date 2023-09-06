Athlete of the Week: Jalin Brown

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — When the Rossville girls’ soccer team didn’t have a coach this summer, Jalin Brown stepped up. She led the summer workouts, found a new coach and now continues to serve as a leader both on and off of the field.
“I definitely learned more about how I communicate things and how I think things should be run,” Brown said. “I think it helps me learn how to read people better and understand how they’re feeling and what they want out of this.”
Brown is the Hornets goalkeeper, and her coach, Devin Mickle, describes her as a brick wall. Recently, in one game, she got moved up to midfield where she scored her first career goal.
“It’d been a while since I had been up there, but it was really exciting, especially after I got that first goal,” Brown said. “It was so exhilarating, and I got to see the whole team rush back up to me and give me hugs and everything, and it was great.”
While the season is far from over, the senior captain has already gotten a lot more out of her final year than she could have imagined.
“It’s such an amazing feeling being able to help somebody,” Brown said. “Watching the girls grow and go further in their careers and seeing those bright smiles on their face when they leave the field after a win.”
And her coach is thankful for the positive impact she’s had on this program.
“Honestly, I don’t know if I could have done it without her,” Head Coach Devin Mickle said. “Even if she did recruit me, if she wasn’t on the team, she’s been so helpful with knowing everybody, helping everybody, helping me. She wants to come back and be an assistant coach next year, and as long as I’m still here, I’m perfectly willing to let that happen.”