Athlete of the Week: Ian Strachan

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Ian Strachan is a huge reason that the West Lafayette boys soccer team has had a successful start to their season.
In their outing last Saturday, the senior captain had four goals in the Red Devils’ 6-3 win.
Strachan is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
“Of course I’m excited for that to happen, you know, but really, I care more about the team, making sure we can win this and have an even better start to the season,” Strachan said.
As a senior captain, Strachan’s main goals are to help lead the team and have a great senior year.
“This offseason, I put in a lot of hours here at these fields, so for the younger guys, I really try and inspire them to work out here on the field,” Strachan said. “At practice, I try to keep them in line. I just try to be a leader for them. If they ever need help or have any questions, I just like to be there for them.”
Head Coach Brandon Boer emphasized Strachan’s impact on the field.
“He’s been huge,” Boer said. “He’s leading the team, he is controlling the offense. We love everything that we have seen from him, and he’s only getting better.”
Strachan has stepped into an even bigger role for his team since fellow senior Maurice Reimer is out with a minor injury.
‘Without Maurice, it’s a whole different game here," Strachan said. “Of course, obviously, he’s going to be a striker up top, but without him, I have to take responsibility and I have to be the one who puts it at the end of the net.”
While it’s still early in the season, Strachan said with hard work and perseverance, the Red Devils can accomplish anything.
“Now we just need to work together, have good chemistry, play the ball firm, move around well, and I’m super confident we’ll be able to make it to State, if not win.”
Athlete of the Week is a new segment that will air every Tuesday evening. Sports 18 will highlight a different high school athlete each week.