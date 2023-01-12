Association of Women Business Owners raises $46,000 for Heartford House

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Some powerful women in the community have come together to make a difference in children's lives.
This past Holiday season the Association of Women Business Owners held a Holiday auction to raise money for the child advocacy organization Heartford House.
AWBO held a lunch meeting Tuesday at the Lafayette Country Club to present their giant check representing the raised money for the Heartford House.
Heartford is a center for children who have experienced trauma to work with trained professionals on healing. It is located in Lafayette but provides services to Tippecanoe, Benton, Caroll, Fountain, Warren and White County.
AWBO Member Becky Frash presented a quilt for Heartford House,"It has 720 different pieces of fabric that represents the statistics of 720 being the number of children orphaned every three hours as of 2008. Okay, so we’re a little bit beyond that when it was made. The original purpose was to be used and showed to increase awareness".
The lunch meeting also involved a motivational speaker, and group conversations on motherhood and other subjects.
