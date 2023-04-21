Assistant Fire Chief: ' I didn't agree with' New Bill

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Fire fighters across the Indiana are against a bill passing through state government.
House Bill 1575 would increase the number of members on the Indiana Fire Prevention and Building Safety Commission, and change its voting structure. The commission would go from 11 to 12 members, and instead of needing a majority of votes to approve regulations, it would require a two-thirds majority.
The bill requires commission members to have a recognized interest, knowledge, and experience in the field of fire prevention, fire protection, and building safety. They include fire fighters, fire protection engineers, and fire insurance agents.
Lafayette Fire Assistant Chief, Brian Alkire, says the commission would include six people who are members of special interest groups.
"If half of those six members belong to special interests groups, they're going to be able to control that two thirds majority. Basically, they're stacking the deck," he said.
Alkire, along with the the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association, the Indiana Fire Inspector's Association, and the Indiana Building Association were against the decision, and sent letters opposing the bill.
"I didn't agree with it. I sent an email to my local legislators opposing this," Alkire said.
Based on the make up of the new commission, Alkire doesn't see them making updates in the near future.
"They're going to object to any new codes, so any new technology safety wise," he said.
He says that not updating codes and regulations could lead to more house fires.
"I think it would [lead to more fires]. Not updating new codes to get those new safety features in place, so as new homes are being built, we're going to be stuck in an older code under older technology," Alkire said.
News 18 reached out to the Indiana Builders Association, and the author of the bill, but were unable to comment.