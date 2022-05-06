 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ascension St. Vincent plans 'neighborhood hospital' in West Lafayette

  • Updated
  • 0
Ascension St. Vincent West Lafayette Rendering

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction begins this summer on a micro-hospital near Purdue University's growing Discovery Park District.

Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent in a matter of weeks takes ownership of a seven-acre property on the northeast corner of of U.S. 231 and Airport Road.

"West Lafayette, in its continued growth, needs on-site health care services to serve that population in Greater Lafayette as a whole," Ascension St. Vincent Indiana CEO Jonathan Nalli says. "That neighborhood hospital connected with Purdue is an incredible formula that we're excited to break ground on and move forward with."

Key features include a 24-7 emergency room and eight in-patient beds.

Purdue Chief Financial Officer Chris Ruhl says those are crucial for the Discovery Park District, which he touts as a "live-work-play" community.

"Right now, for any sort of significant event, it's a 20- to 25-minute drive (to the hospital)," he says. "That includes students, faculty and staff on campus in addition to all of the development that's happening in that district."

But Franciscan Health Lafayette executive Terry Wilson says his own talks with Purdue broke down in January about developing the same land.

"We were not in a rush to build something that could add costs to the system and duplicate very high-cost services in a medium-size market like this," says Wilson, CEO of Franciscan Health Western Indiana. "We have plenty of beds in this community between us and IU."

Ruhl says Purdue cast a wide net and landed on St. Vincent.

"I think we got most comfortable with what St. Vincent was willing to do in terms of the scope of the project," Ruhl says.

The neighborhood hospital is first development in a planned medical campus that could add specialty services and surgeries.

"We're in additional conversations with Purdue about the excitement we have around their continued development," Nalile says.

Wilson tells News 18 that Franciscan still has plans for another piece of land at U.S. 231 and Cumberland Avenue.

He says news about that possible development could come out soon.

Recommended for you