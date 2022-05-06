Ascension St. Vincent plans 'neighborhood hospital' in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction begins this summer on a micro-hospital near Purdue University's growing Discovery Park District.
Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent in a matter of weeks takes ownership of a seven-acre property on the northeast corner of of U.S. 231 and Airport Road.
"West Lafayette, in its continued growth, needs on-site health care services to serve that population in Greater Lafayette as a whole," Ascension St. Vincent Indiana CEO Jonathan Nalli says. "That neighborhood hospital connected with Purdue is an incredible formula that we're excited to break ground on and move forward with."
Key features include a 24-7 emergency room and eight in-patient beds.
Purdue Chief Financial Officer Chris Ruhl says those are crucial for the Discovery Park District, which he touts as a "live-work-play" community.
"Right now, for any sort of significant event, it's a 20- to 25-minute drive (to the hospital)," he says. "That includes students, faculty and staff on campus in addition to all of the development that's happening in that district."
But Franciscan Health Lafayette executive Terry Wilson says his own talks with Purdue broke down in January about developing the same land.
"We were not in a rush to build something that could add costs to the system and duplicate very high-cost services in a medium-size market like this," says Wilson, CEO of Franciscan Health Western Indiana. "We have plenty of beds in this community between us and IU."
Ruhl says Purdue cast a wide net and landed on St. Vincent.
"I think we got most comfortable with what St. Vincent was willing to do in terms of the scope of the project," Ruhl says.
The neighborhood hospital is first development in a planned medical campus that could add specialty services and surgeries.
"We're in additional conversations with Purdue about the excitement we have around their continued development," Nalile says.
Wilson tells News 18 that Franciscan still has plans for another piece of land at U.S. 231 and Cumberland Avenue.
He says news about that possible development could come out soon.