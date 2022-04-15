 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The Wabash River near
Lafayette should crest Friday afternoon. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest Saturday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of low agricultural land begins
in western part of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 11.3 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

As zoo reopens, Columbian Park prepares for its peak season

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Columbian Park Zoo is officially ready to reopen for the season tomorrow. As it does, the Lafayette Parks Department is also working on several developments to the park in preparation for another busy summer.

Although peak season does not begin until Memorial Day weekend, park officials say they are ready for the increased crowds in the area to begin now.

While the zoo reopens tomorrow morning at 10, the public will have to wait a little longer to check out the much anticipated carousel next to it. Zoo director Neil Dale says the Parks Department is working with one of the last remaining carousel manufacturers in the country to make it. There is still no timeline, however, for when it will arrive.

As for the zoo itself, entry fees will stay at $2 for everyone three and older. For those who do not want to pay every time they visit, there is an online sale on zoo memberships for families, individuals and grandparents happening now through May 31.

Dale says the novelty of having this level of a zoo in a city like Lafayette makes the seasonal membership a worthwhile investment.

“It’s kind of a hidden gem in the middle of the city,” Dale said. “Not many cities our size have a zoo. To have one that is so nice and has so many different animals and exhibits and is clean and a safe place to be. I just think it's a really nice place to have in a community our size."

The biggest change at the zoo will be to the penguin exhibit. Dale says he and his staff have made a difficult decision to protect the three remaining birds.

“Unfortunately this year, we had to make the tough decision to keep the penguins on the indoor portion of the exhibit,” Dale said. “We're working with the exhibit designer right now to come up with a modification plan for the exterior of the exhibit just so we can prevent any mosquitoes from getting to our penguins and reduce that exposure to plasmodium again."

There is no timeline for when a modified exhibit could open to the public. Dale also adds that they have received several questions about when people can expect to see baby goats. He says they have several expectant mothers ready to give birth in early May.

The zoo will operate with its spring hours to start the season. It will be open every day from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. until May 28, when hours extend to 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. for the summer.

As for other developments at Columbian Park, the new restroom facility on the site of the former Jenks Rest Center is slated to open at the end of May. Rush Pavilion has also undergone a facelift, with the building recently renovated to modernize the interior.

