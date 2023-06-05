Art in the Park kicks off summer events with 'Dance Night'

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Lafayette Parks and Rec's Art in the Park series returns Tuesday night. The first one of the summer will be at Columbian Park.
It will have a Dance Night theme. The night will include performances from area groups, including Dance Moves and Gymnastics, Turning Pointe Academy, Studio B and Dance Dynamics.
There will also be booths from local artists, along with free crafts for the kids. Local food trucks will be there as well.
Tuesday's Art in the Park will run from 6 - 8:30 p.m. and is free to attend. The next Art in the Park will be Tuesday, June 20 at CAT Park.