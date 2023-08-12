Art, Bark and Brew had 'Fun-galore'

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Sixth Annual Art, Bark and Brew happened earlier today, and it attracted both the community and dogs alike.
The Art Museum of Greater Lafayette hosted it in their back parking lot on South Tenth Street.
It was a chance to get lunch at the EMT Food Truck, a drink from a local Brewery, as well as art activities and keepsakes for the dogs!
There was also live entertainment.
Operations Manager Emily Sell said the event was "a lot more involved" than in the years past.
"I love to see people come and have a good time and bring their pets. It's really exciting to see how involved the community has been for it...Lafayette really embraces the pet community, so it's just another way for the Art Museum to say that 'we love pets too'," she stated.
Sell says the event was "fun-galore."