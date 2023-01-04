LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An enclosed trailer was destroyed by fire early Monday, according to police records.
The blaze marks the most recent case in a string of arsons targeting business along Olympia Drive.
A trash truck driver noticed the fire at about 4 a.m. and called 911, Lt. Justin Hartman says.
As we've reported, arsonists in September incinerated several trucks and other property belonging to Patton Construction and RoadSafe.
A Patton employee says arsonists struck again in December, setting fire to three more trucks.
News 18 is waiting to hear back from Lafayette fire and police departments for more information.
This story will be updated.
Arsonists strike again on Olympia Drive businesses
