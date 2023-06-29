Arrests made in Lafayette shots fired case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One suspect has been arrested after bullets hit a vehicle and a house in Lafayette. According to police, June 27 around 3:15 p.m., an officer on an unrelated call in the area of N.7th St./Hartford St. reported hearing gunshots.
investigation found that what appear to be bullets had struck a vehicle and a residence. There were no injuries.
The officer was able to get a possible vehicle description. The Lafayette Police Department Detective Division, with the assistance of our Street Crimes Unit, began a thorough investigation into the incident.
The investigation led officers to a home on Greenbush where 45-year-old Allen Shanklin was arrested. He has been charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and Invasion of Privacy for violating a no-contact order.
Police recovered four guns from the home, one which was reported stolen.