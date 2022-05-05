 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Arrest made in woman's death along I-70 east of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State Police said Thursday that their detectives have arrested an Indianapolis man in connection with the death of a woman found dead along Interstate 70 just east of Indianapolis.

Detectives arrested Jason Rhea, 45. He has been charged by the Marion County prosecutor with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, police said.

Dai-Ghia Hogan, 21, of Indianapolis was found dead shortly after 7 a.m. on March 1 in the gravel of a crossover, police said. Police did not say how she died.

Rhea's relationship to Hogan, if any, was not disclosed.

Rhea was being held in custody, online court records said. The records did not list an attorney for Rhea who might comment on his arrest.

