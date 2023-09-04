Arrest made in weekend shooting investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A 21-year-old man sits in the Tippecanoe County Jail Monday after being arrested in connection to a Lafayette shooting.
Lafayette Police Sergeant Ian O'Shields said James Spight is preliminarily charged with three counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, three counts of pointing a firearm, three counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and false informing.
O'Shields said a physical fight Sunday afternoon escalated to the point that a shot was fired at a car.
As News 18 has previously reported, it happened near the area of South 30th Street and Kossuth Street. No other property damage was found and no injuries have been reported.
Officers were first dispatched to the neighborhood around 5:20 p.m.