Arrest made in possible connection to Delphi double homicide investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — According to multiple anonymous sources, an arrest has been made in connection to the Delphi double homicide investigation. Sources state Richard Allen has been arrested.

Earlier on Friday, the Indiana State Police announced a press conference will be held next week with developments in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

The conference is scheduled for Monday, October 31 at 10 a.m. at the Delphi United Methodist Church.

In February 2017, Abby and Libby went missing near the Delphi Historic Trails. Their bodies were discovered the next day along a railroad bridge near Dear Creek in Delphi. In July 2017, police released the first sketch of a suspect.

In April 2019, police released a new sketch and additional video from one of the girl's cell phones.

